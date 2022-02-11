CCC to dig out 21 canals for removal of water-logging

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 10: The Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) will dig out the rest 21 canals of the Port city that had remained outside the water-logging removal project.

According to CDA Master Plan there were a total of 57 canals in the city. Of them, 36 canals have been brought under the project while the rest 21 canals remained out of the project.

The CDA and the CCC opined that cent percent water-logging problem would not be removed from Chattogram even after digging out the 36 canals.

But, the Project Director said that over 95 per cent water-logging problem would be removed after completion of works in 36 canals. Rest 21 canals are not significant for water-logging problem.

The CCC is willing to dig those 21 canals for removal of the problem for ever. So, CCC will take another project to dig out those 21 canals later on.

Project Director Shah Ali told the Daily Observer that the works in all 36 canals had been progressing fast. He hoped that most of the works of the project would be completed by April.

He confirmed that the works in 20 canals among the 36 would be fully completed by April. So, over 80 per cent of the water-logging will be removed from the city in the coming rainy season.

According to CCC sources, the total length of 21 canals is 68 kilometres. Besides, there were many connecting canals with the 36 canals. So, the CCC will have to excavate 109 kilometre.

Meanwhile installation of sluice gates in 17 canals will be completed by April.

Besides, CDA is going to acquire land on the banks of 14 canals of the city for Chattogram Water-logging removal project.

Meanwhile, the physical works of 12 Sluice gates under the responsibility of CDA of the project have been completed. Twelve gates will arrive in March next which will be installed with the sluice gates.

Three mega projects by CDA and Bangladesh Army; WDB Project and CCC are ongoing only to remove water-logging from the port city of Chattogram.

The Water Development Board (WDB) has been entrusted with the construction of 23 Sluice gates at the estaury of 23 canals.

Meanwhile, the WDB had started works of the Water-logging project at Tk 1,620 crore in the port city in last October after a long time.

The implementation of the project has been delayed following a dispute with CPA. Currently, it has been resolved. There is no hurdle to the implementation of the project.

Under the project, construction of 12 km long flood protection wall from Shah Amanat Bridge to 15 no Ghat of the port which is situated within the jurisdiction of CPA, construction of 23 Sluice gates and installation of 69 pumps in the Sluice gates.











