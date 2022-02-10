Two school girls, 4 others killed in road accidents

At least six people were killed and dozens of others injured in separate road accidents in Chattogram and Sirajganj on Wednesday.

Our Chattogram Correspondent reports two schoolgirls have died and another injured after they were hit by a jeep in Chattogram's Fatikchhari Upazila.

The accident took place on Chattogram-Khagrachhari Road near Paindong C&B Field at 1:00pm.

Both dead girls, identified as Mishu Akter and Nisha Moni, were students of Paindong High School.

"The girls were injured by a paddy-laden jeep as they were crossing the road. A doctor declared two of them dead after they were taken to a local hospital," said Inspector Md Shamsuddin of Fatikchhari Police Station.

Agitated locals set fire to the motorcycle of a traffic sergeant following the accident, Inspector Shamsuddin said and added that additional police have been deployed in the area.

Locals said some police officials were at the Paindong C&B intersection on Chattogram-Khagrachhari Road when one of them signalled a paddy-laden vehicle to stop.

But the driver ignored the signal and attempted to 'flee' and hit three schoolgirls, they added.

Our Sirajganj Correspondent added a man was killed and another injured as a sand loaded truck hit a motorcycle in Enayetpur upazila of Sirajganj district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Atik, 25, son of Khalilur Rahman, a resident of Ajugora village in Dawlatpur union under the upazila.

Quoting the locals, Enayetpur Police Station OC Anisur Rahman said a sand loaded truck hit a motorcycle from behind at Khamargram Degree College area in the upazila at about 9:00am, leaving its riders Atik and his nephew Raju seriously injured on the spot.

Later, locals rescued them and sent them to Khwaja Yunus Ali Medical College Hospital where Atik succumbed to his injuries, he added.

Our Natore Correspondet writes two pedestrians died in separate road accidents in Natore district's Gurudaspur and Naldanga upazilas this morning.

The deceased were identified as Zarina Begum, 45, and Mohammad Alimuddin, 52.

Mashiur Rahman, Officer-in-Charge of Bonpara Highway Police Station, said Zarina Begum was hit by a pickup truck in Gurudaspur upazila's Shidhuli Airmari Bridge area on Bompara-Hatikumrul Highway at 6:00am.

Driver of a Dhaka-bound truck lost control over the steering wheel of the vehicle and crashed into a ditch, crushing Zarina Begum who was standing at a road crossing. She died on the spot, said the OC.

Meanwhile, Alimuddin was hit from behind by a speeding motorcycle at around 10:15am on Natore-Naogaon regional highway in Buribhag area of Naldanga upazila, said Md Shafiqul Islam, Officer-in-Charge of Naldanga Police Station.

Locals took him to a hospital, and was later transferred to Natore Sadar Hospital, said the OC, adding that Alumuddin was declared dead by on-duty doctor at the hospital.

The motorcyclist fled the scene, said the OC, adding that police seized the motorcycle.