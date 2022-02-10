US citizen murder in city

Eight people including Assistant Commissioner (AC) of Police of Badda Zone Toaser Jahan were sued with the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court on Wednesday for allegedly killing a Bangladesh origin US citizen Shafayet Mahbub Faraizi.

Upon hearing the complaint, Metropolitan Magistrate Arfatul Rakib sent the murder charge to Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) for launching a probe into the case.

The court also fixed March 9 for submission of probe report.

Earlier in the day, deceased's mother Shamimun Nahar Lipi filed the case.

The other accused are: Bhatara Police Station Sub-Inspector (SI) Mashiur, victim's friends Sujana Tabassum Salam, Aftab, Shakhawat, Aswad, house-owner Kamrul Haque and caretaker Ripon.

Complainant's lawyer Saroar Hossain confirmed daily Observer the matter.

According to case statement, the complainant's son Shafayet came to Bangladesh on September 29 last. Then Shafayet introduced his girl friend Sujana, Aftab, Shakhawat, and Aswad with his mother.

On December 10 the complainant and her son went one of his residences at Gulshan. While returning from Gulshan, the accused attacked them on the street. Later Assistant Commissioner (AC) Toaser Jahan and Sub-Inspector (SI) Mashiur brought Sujana to victim's residence and asked them to maintain a good relation.

On December 25 the complainant's son Shafayet Mahbub Faraizi set out from his Gulshan residence to celebrate the Christmas day.

On the night of Christmas day his girl friend Sujana and victim went outside of his residence and later he did not return his residence. Later she went to AC Toaser Jahan to enquire her son Shafayet but the AC did not respond properly.

Following enmity the accused in league with others killed her son, the complainant alleged.

A day later, police recovered the body of Shafayet from Bhatara area.







