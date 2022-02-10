Video
Covid: 33 more die, 8,016 new cases in 24hrs

Published : Thursday, 10 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

The country recorded 33 more deaths and 8,016 new infections from Covid-19 in 24 hours till 8:00am on Wednesday, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Of the 33 deceased, 24 were male and nine were female. The current mortality rate stands at 1.52 per cent and positivity rate is 18.83 per cent while the total positivity rate stands at 14.68 per cent.
A total of 42,564 samples were tested across the country in the 24 hours."
The total number of Covid-19 deaths in the country now stands at 28,703. Meanwhile, the total number of infection cases rose to 18,87,271, added the release.
According to the DGHS information, at least 10,725 patients have recovered from Covid-19 during the period. The total number of recoveries now stands at 16,33,582 and the recovery rate at 86.56 per cent.
Of them, one was between 21-30, two were
between 31-40, four within 41-50, six between 51-60, 10 were between 61-70, seven within 71-80, one within 81-90, and two between 90-100 years old.


