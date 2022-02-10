Video
Greece to hire 4,000 workers every year

MoU signed between two countries

Published : Thursday, 10 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 91
Staff Correspondent

More than 4,000 Bangladeshi workers will get overseas employment in Greece every year. The migrants will be appointed in the jobs of agriculture sector of the country.
Bangladesh and Greece on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in this regards.
Bangladesh's Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmed and Greek Minister of Migration and Asylum Penagiotis Mitarachi signed the MoU at a programme held at the Probashi Kalyan Bhaban at Eskaton in Dhaka on Wednesday.
While talking to the media after the signing ceremony, Expatriates Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister of Bangladesh Imran Ahmed said, "The opportunity of employment has been created after signing the MoU. As per the MoU, Greece will hire 4,000 workers from Bangladesh every year. They will mainly be employed in agriculture sector. They will also hire workers in other sectors including construction and tourism sector under
the deal."
He said that Greece has agreed to legalise undocumented Bangladeshis.
"Those who will be taken to Greece will be given five years of work permit. They have to return to Bangladesh after the end of the contract period. But, they will be able to travel to Greece again to search for work after returning home," he added.
Penagiotis Mitarachi said that the MoU will be materialised soon after the approval of their parliament.
"After the agreement is materialized, Bangladeshi workers will be able to legally go to Greece and work there," said Imran Ahmed.
He said those who are interested will be able to travel to Greece on the expenses of the employers. So, no one should fall in the traps of brokers.
Expatriates Welfare and Overseas Employment Secretary Dr Ahmed Munirus Salehin and Director General (DG) of Bureau of Manpower, Employment, and Training (BMET) Md Shahidul Alam were also present the function.


