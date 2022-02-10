WASA proposes 20pc increase in water unit price in capital

Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (WASA) Managing Director Taqsem A Khan said, "Dhaka WASA has proposed to the Ministry to increase the price of water by at least 20 per cent in the capital."

Taqsem said this on Wednesday while exchanging views with journalists at Buriganga Hall of WASA Bhaban in the capital. The press conference was held to provide comprehensive information on the proposed increase in water prices.

Dhaka WASA MD said, "Currently we are selling water with subsidy. Our cost of production of one thousand liters of water is Tk 25 but for residential use we are selling that at Tk 15.18 WASA has no objection if the government wants to increase even

more than our proposal."

Taqsem A Khan said, "According to the law, WASA can adjust the price by 5 per cent every year. This year we decide to increase it by 20 per cent. Therefore, we propose to the Ministry to increase the price of water by 20 per cent," he added.

"If the price of water increases by 20 per cent, WASA will be self-sufficient and government subsidies will be reduced," Taskim said and added, "But at the end we will set the price according to the government decision."

WASA water prices have been increased 14 times since 2009. Last time on May 25 in 2011, Dhaka WASA increased the price of water by 5 per cent.

Now the price of water per unit (one thousand liters) supplied to the residents was increased from Tk 14.48 to Tk 15.18. In commercial connection, the price of water per unit was increased from Tk 40 to Tk 42.

To adjust inflation, the WASA Board can adjust water price and sewerage service at 5 per cent per annum as per Section 22 of the WASA Act, 1997.

Dhaka WASA's revenue has tripled in the last one decade. At this time the price of water has also increased almost three times.

In 2009, residential customers had to pay Tk 5.75 per unit of water, at present the cost increase to Tk 15.18.

In addition, customers in areas where WASA has a sewerage line have to pay double the water price, including 15 per cent more VAT.

Although Dhaka WASA has increased the price of water 14 times in the last 13 years since 2009, it has not yet ensures odorless water supply to all areas of the capital.









