Railway bogies, stations declared smoking-free zone: Minister

"The railway stations, platforms, and bogies of the trains have been declared as smoking and tobacco-free zone and those who will violate the law will be brought to

book," he said.

The Railways Minister came up with the warning while inaugurating a project titled 'Initiative to make Bangladesh Railway tobacco- free' at Rail Bhaban on Wednesday.

"It is not possible to stop smoking or tobacco use through enacting a law or through campaign if we can't stop the source of tobacco," said Sujon.

He also urged all concerned to take the effective steps so that people abstain from smoking during train journey or cannot carry tobacco during travelling.

The Minister stressed the need for taking effective steps through taking field-level plan.

The Railways Ministry has taken the project with the financial assistance of US-based organization 'The Union'.

The goal of the project is to keep children, women, sick people, pregnant women and non-smoking passengers safe from the effects of smoking. -UNB









