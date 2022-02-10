Video
Thursday, 10 February, 2022
Front Page

Railway bogies, stations declared smoking-free zone: Minister

Published : Thursday, 10 February, 2022

Passengers stand in a rail coach huddling together but many of them are without face mask amid corona pandemic. The railway authorities seem to be oblivious of the governments Covid health rules. The picture was taken from Kamalapur Railway Station on Wednesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

All areas under Bangladesh Railway including train bogies and stations have been declared as tobacco-free zone and those who will not comply with the rule will face legal action, said Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujon.
 "The railway stations, platforms, and bogies of the trains have been declared as smoking and tobacco-free zone and those who will violate the law will be brought to
book," he said.
 The Railways Minister came up with the warning while inaugurating a project titled 'Initiative to make Bangladesh Railway tobacco- free' at Rail Bhaban on Wednesday.
 "It is not possible to stop smoking or tobacco use through enacting a law or through campaign if we can't stop the source of tobacco," said Sujon.
 He also urged all concerned to take the effective steps so that people abstain from smoking during train journey or cannot carry tobacco during travelling.
 The Minister stressed the need for taking effective steps through taking field-level plan.
 The Railways Ministry has taken the project with the financial assistance of US-based organization 'The Union'.
 The goal of the project is to keep children, women, sick people, pregnant women and non-smoking passengers safe from the effects of smoking.     -UNB


