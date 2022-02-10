



Food Minister's hint at rice import contradicts PM's refusal to allow

imported if required. Our file is ready in this regard." Such announcement comes hot on the heels of the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's categorical refusal to import rice under any circumstances.

Addressing mills owners and traders, Sadhan Chandra Majumder said, "The crop was damaged in Amphan last year but the price of rice did not increase in the market. But this time the price is increasing in the high season and good yield of Aman. I would like to see the role of traders to ensure that the price of rice does not go up from today. Give comfort to consumers, just don't look for profit."

However, the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina hasn't given her consent to the Food Ministry's earlier proposal to allow import of rice by the private sector reducing the import tariff to curb the rising rice price in the market.

Rejecting the proposal of the Food Ministry, she asked the Ministry and Directorate General of Food (DG Food) officials to enhance vigilance in the market, saying, "It's possible to bring stability to rice price in the market through market monitoring during the Aman season instead of allowing rice imports."

Responding to the proposal of the Food Ministry, the Prime Minister's Office recently sent a letter to the Ministry with her instructions in this regard, according to the officials of the Food Ministry.

A number of unscrupulous traders have syndicated to raise the price of rice in the market to create a pretext to allow the private sector to import rice. As a result, the price of rice is going beyond the reach of the common people even in the high Aman season. Buyers are calling for immediate action against the dishonest traders' syndicates.

Even in the high season of aman, the prices of rice increased by Tk 3 to Tk 6 per kilogram (kg) across the country. In the wholesale market, the price of rice per bag (50 kg) has increased from Tk 100 to Tk 150 but in the retail market it has increased from Tk 200 to Tk 260.

Complaint of those concerned is that such a situation has arisen due to the greed of the millers and seasonal paddy traders. Big traders have created an artificial crisis in the market by illegally stockpiling the produce. They are controlling the paddy and rice markets by syndicating. Ordinary and low-income people are in trouble.

Only 10 lakh tonnes of food grains can be stored as security stock in government silos. Now the food stock has exceeded 20 lakh tonnes. The stock of rice alone is 17 lakh tonnes. But the price of rice is increasing in the market.

According to the government-owned Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB), coarse rice was sold at Tk 46 to Tk 48 per kg in the markets in the capital on Wednesday. Prices have risen by 4.35 per cent in one year. And fine rice (Miniket-Nazirshail) has been sold at Tk 65 to Tk 70 per kg. In one year it has increased by 7.6 per cent.

According to the daily food grain situation report of the Ministry of Food, the total food grain stock in the country on Wednesday was 20.2 lakh tonnes. Of this, the stock of rice is 16.94 lakh tonnes. Wheat 2.7 lakh, and 49,000 tonnes of paddy.

Sources said that there has never been such an official stockpile of rice. At this time last year, the amount of food grains stored in the government warehouses was 7.21 lakh tonnes. Of this, the stock of rice was 5.37 lakh tonnes, which was the lowest in stock in a decade.

While visiting different kitchen markets in the capital this correspondent found fine Miniket and Nazishail rice are being sold at Tk 68 to Tk 75 per kg; which was Tk 62 to Tk 65 a month ago. BR-28 is being sold at Tk 55 to Tk 62, which was Tk 50 to Tk 53 last month. Swarna is being sold at Tk 52 to Tk 54, which was Tk 48 to Tk 50 the month before. Paijam was selling at Tk 54 to Tk 58 a kg, a Tk 2 to Tk 4 hike a kg during the period and Lata is being sold at Tk 58 to Tk 60, which was Tk 52 to Tk 54 last month.

Ripon Hossain, a rice trader at Karwar Bazar kitchen market in the capital told the Daily Observer, "The price of rice has increased in the last 30 days."

Matiur Rahman Taru, rice trader at Batamtali Wholesale Market in the capital told this correspondent, "The market for Miniket and Nazirshail varieties of rice has been growing for a month. In the last one week too, the 50 kg sacks of these rice have gone up from Tk 100 to Tk 150."

He said new harvest of Nazirshail rice is being sold at Tk 68 per kg and old rice at Tk 72. The price has gone up by Tk 2 to Tk 5 per kg.

Agriculture Minister Dr Muhammad Abdur Razzaque said rice production is increasing every year. There is enough rice in the market. In the last Boro season (2020-21 fiscal year), 2.8 lakh tones of Boro paddy was produced, which is the highest in the history of the country.

The Minister said, "Apart from the global reasons for the rise in prices, one of the major reasons is the recent rise in wheat prices. If the price of wheat goes up, the price of rice also goes up."

KM Layek Ali, general secretary of the Bangladesh Rice Mill Owners' Association, said, "We sell rice at the mills gate at the rate fixed by the government, we get vouchers and receipts. But what can we do if the wholesalers from us sell at a higher price of Tk 5 to Tk 6 per kg in the retail market."

"Market monitoring is not our job. Let the government see how much rice we are buying and selling and who are the illegal hoarders?" he added.

Sources said that the government has decided to buy 3 lakh tonnes of paddy at Tk 27 per kg and 5 lakh tonnes of boil rice at Tk 40 per kg from the open market during the current Aman season. The paddy and rice procurement drive started on November 7 and is still going on, which will end this month.

Claiming that the procurement campaign was successful, Deputy Director of the Food Department Moniruzzaman said that the procurement situation is very good this year as compared to other years.

Golam Rahman, President of the Consumer Association of Bangladesh (CAB) said, "The rice millers have been making huge profits but the farmers and consumers are being deprived."

He also said that the government should monitor the rice markets properly as the millers have been increasing rice prices irrationally.

The millers are making hefty profit from the rice market from their hoarded rice, he added.

