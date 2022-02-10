Video
BNP has no leadership: PM

She administers oath to Ivy, says N\'ganj city polls proved free, fair, neutral

Published : Thursday, 10 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 124
Staff Correspondent

She administers oath to Ivy, says N'ganj city polls proved free, fair, neutral
Commenting on BNP leadership Prime Minister and Awami League (AL) President Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday said that where is their leadership? There is no leadership in BNP. One is a convicted prisoner for embezzling money from an orphan. We have kindly given her a chance to stay at home. Another is a fugitive and convicted for corruption and several cases including 'August 21 grenade attack case' and '10 truck arms case'.
She was speaking at the swearing-in ceremony of newly elected Mayor of Narayanganj City Corporation (NCC) Dr Selina Hayat Ivy and 36 councilors of the city corporation at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital.
Sheikh Hasina administered the oath of office to Dr Ivy joining the ceremony virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban here.
The Prime Minister said, "The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) of America found and testified against Tarique. He is convicted and accused in those cases. Khaleda's son Tarique Rahman left the country by giving undertaking to the then caretaker government. He left the country with this undertaking that he would never do politics again."
Asked how the BNP expects the people to vote for the leadership convicted of corruption, the Awami League President said, "A convict from abroad has become the chairperson of the party, so why should the people vote for that party? How does that party expect vote?"
Commenting that the BNP does not want elections, Sheikh Hasina said, "They do not really want elections. They do not understand the meaning of election. They know how to steal votes, but they do not know how to get people's votes. They do not believe in the right of the people to vote. That is the reality."
"We believe in democracy, we believe in the right of the people to vote, we believe that the people will vote for the candidate of their choice who will work for them," she added.
Prime Minister Hasina said the Narayanganj City Corporation polls proved again that the people never make any mistake as they have elected their favourite candidates in a free, fair and neutral election.
Mentioning that her government believes in democracy and people's right to vote, Sheikh Hasina said the people will vote to elect the candidate of their choice.
"Because, the people never do any mistake . . . that is why we do everything keeping confidence in people," she said.
The Prime Minister also congratulated all the people of Bangladesh, especially in Narayanganj, as the NCC poll appeared as a great example.
She also extended her gratitude to the people of Narayanganj for electing her party's candidate by voting for the symbol "Boat".
The Awami League President, however, directed the elected representatives to act responsibly towards the people without thinking of their own pleasures.


