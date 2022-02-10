8,91,82,207 registered to receive vaccines

A total of 8,91,82,207 people have been registered to receive Covid-19 vaccines in the country as 16,84,70,892 doses of vaccines were administered till February 8, 2022.

"As many as 8,50,24,814 people have been registered using NID cards, 13,68,317 registered using passports and 27,89,076 registered using birth registration certificates," Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) sources said on Wednesday.

As of Tuesday, as many as 9,96,60,345 people received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccines while 6,65,60,833 received the second dose in the country," according to the data of Management Information System of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

A total of 22,49,714 people have so far received the booster dose of Covid- 19 vaccine to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

The health ministry sources said the government has fixed 40 years as the minimum age to receive booster dose as the nationwide Covid-19 booster shot campaign was launched on December 19, 2021 to scale up its efforts for containing the spread of the lethal virus.

"As part of intensifying the nationwide inoculation drive, the government has set 25 years as the minimum age ....meaning people aged 25 years and above are allowed to receive Covid-19 vaccines," it added. -BSS













