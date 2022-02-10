Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 10 February, 2022, 4:50 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

8,91,82,207 registered to receive vaccines

Published : Thursday, 10 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 100

A total of 8,91,82,207 people have been registered to receive Covid-19 vaccines in the country as 16,84,70,892 doses of vaccines were administered till February 8, 2022.
"As many as 8,50,24,814 people have been registered using NID cards, 13,68,317 registered using passports and 27,89,076 registered using birth registration certificates," Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) sources said on Wednesday.
As of Tuesday, as many as 9,96,60,345 people received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccines while 6,65,60,833 received the second dose in the country," according to the data of Management Information System of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
A total of 22,49,714 people have so far received the booster dose of Covid- 19 vaccine to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.
The health ministry sources said the government has fixed 40 years as the minimum age to receive booster dose as the nationwide Covid-19 booster shot campaign was launched on December 19, 2021 to scale up its efforts for containing the spread of the lethal virus.
"As part of intensifying the nationwide inoculation drive, the government has set 25 years as the minimum age ....meaning people aged 25 years and above are allowed to receive Covid-19 vaccines," it added.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
NU publishes degree 3rd year final exams results
DMP arrests 57 people for consuming, selling drugs
Workshop on univ teachers’  at BOU
Newly appointed Assistant High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh Dr Rajeev Ranjan
8,91,82,207 registered to receive vaccines
RUET arranges training for  teachers
Need to ensure safe internet for children: Mustafa Jabbar
NSU aims to be among the Asia's top 100 universities: VC


Latest News
Comilla book a play-off berth beating Sylhet
Police official among 8 sued for killing US expatriate Shafayet
Ashwell quits as Bangladesh batting coach
Two schoolgirls killed being crashed by jeep in Ctg
Another 98 Bangladeshi workers leave for S Korea
BPL Football: Saif SC share top slot outplaying Rahmatganj 3-1
BNP opposes govt move to hike water tariffs
Govt using foreign missions to spread AL propaganda: BNP
Banks asked to cut tax on service value of non-resident nationals
US Embassy organises virtual media tour for Bangladeshi agricultural journalists
Most Read News
PM to open Ekushey Book Fair on Feb 15
Comilla book a play-off berth beating Sylhet
Cricketer Nasir, wife indicted
14 dead in Colombia mudslide
Russia won't not ramp up crisis near Ukraine, Putin assures Macron
WHO urges rich nations to pay $16b urgently to end global pandemic
Raipur hospital operation theatre closed for 21 days
Indian national detained along Lalmonirhat border
Ivy sworn-in as Narayanganj mayor
Half a million COVID deaths since Omicron, WHO laments
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft