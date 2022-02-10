RUET arranges training for  teachers

RAJSHAHI, Feb 9: Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology (RUET) has arranged a four-day training workshop for its newly recruited teachers aimed at boosting their teaching capacity.

Initiated by Institutional Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC), the training is being held at its conference hall with the ultimate goal of generating competent teachers in the academic field of engineering and technology.

Vice-Chancellor (VC) Professor Rafiqul Islam Sheikh opened the workshop as the chief guest with IQAC Director Prof Abdul Goffar Khan in the chair.

Electrical and Computer Engineering Faculty Dean Prof Nazrul Islam Mondal, Registrar Prof Selim Hossain, Students Welfare Director Prof Rabiul Awal and IQAC Additional Director Prof Imdadul Haque also addressed the opening ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Rafiqul Islam Sheikh attributed that the role of newly appointed teachers is very important towards enriching the field of skilled human resources, particularly in the engineering and technology sector.

He urged the participants to start their profession with patriotic zeal and devotion to take the country one step forward. -BSS









