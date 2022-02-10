Need to ensure safe internet for children: Mustafa Jabbar

Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar said the Internet is the world's best source of knowledge. By keeping children away from this world of knowledge, they cannot be developed as worthy citizens of the future. But they need to make the Internet safer for children.

He said the role of teachers and parents is important to ensure safe internet for children. If a teacher or parent has a minimal idea about digital technology, they can ensure secure internet by using parental guidance for students or children.

Minister Jabbar made the remarks at a virtual meeting on Wednesday (February 9th) organized by the Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK) to analyze the situation and ensure safe internet access for children.

Jabbar further said that in the digital age, ignorance about information cannot be desirable. If you can't ensure the security of information, you have to surrender helplessly in the information age. The government is committed to ensuring the security of information. In personal life, parents need to be more careful about digital security, such as the physical and mental security of children. At the same way, the teachers will guide the students in the world of knowledge.

"The situation we are in now will not be the same for the next 10 years. The technology of the future will be wonderful. To meet the technological challenges of the 5th industrial age, 70 percent of the young population of the country has to be prepared. Newcomers will be surprisingly successful if they can be created properly. No matter how digital we become, we still need playgrounds and classrooms for children's development. Children are our greatest asset. It is our responsibility to ensure the maximum safety of children," he said.

"We have already shut down 22,000 porn sites and 2,000 gambling sites to ensure safe internet. Effective initiatives have been taken to stop harmful content through regular discussions and meetings with them. Like every law, there is a need to enact digital security laws to prevent digital crime. There was no way to suppress or prevent digital crime without enacting digital security laws. In a civilized society, there must be law," he further added.

Deputy Minister for Education Mahibul Hasan Chowdhury, BTRC Chairman Shyam Sundar Sikder, Dhaka University Professor Mahjabin Haque, TIC Principal Md Golam Farooq and ISPAB President Imdadul Haque, Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK) Program Coordinator Ambika Roy presented the keynote address. Besides Ain o Salish Kendra official Golam Monwar Kamal inaugurate the programme.









