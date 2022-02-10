Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 10 February, 2022, 4:50 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Need to ensure safe internet for children: Mustafa Jabbar

Published : Thursday, 10 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 123
Staff Correspondent

Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar said the Internet is the world's best source of knowledge. By keeping children away from this world of knowledge, they cannot be developed as worthy citizens of the future. But they need to make the Internet safer for children.
He said the role of teachers and parents is important to ensure safe internet for children. If a teacher or parent has a minimal idea about digital technology, they can ensure secure internet by using parental guidance for students or children.
Minister Jabbar made the remarks at a virtual meeting on Wednesday (February 9th) organized by the Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK) to analyze the situation and ensure safe internet access for children.
Jabbar further said that in the digital age, ignorance about information cannot be desirable. If you can't ensure the security of information, you have to surrender helplessly in the information age. The government is committed to ensuring the security of information. In personal life, parents need to be more careful about digital security, such as the physical and mental security of children.  At the same way, the teachers will guide the students in the world of knowledge.
"The situation we are in now will not be the same for the next 10 years. The technology of the future will be wonderful. To meet the technological challenges of the 5th industrial age, 70 percent of the young population of the country has to be prepared. Newcomers will be surprisingly successful if they can be created properly. No matter how digital we become, we still need playgrounds and classrooms for children's development. Children are our greatest asset. It is our responsibility to ensure the maximum safety of children," he said.
"We have already shut down 22,000 porn sites and 2,000 gambling sites to ensure safe internet. Effective initiatives have been taken to stop harmful content through regular discussions and meetings with them. Like every law, there is a need to enact digital security laws to prevent digital crime. There was no way to suppress or prevent digital crime without enacting digital security laws. In a civilized society, there must be law," he further added.
Deputy Minister for Education Mahibul Hasan Chowdhury, BTRC Chairman Shyam Sundar Sikder, Dhaka University Professor Mahjabin Haque, TIC Principal Md Golam Farooq and ISPAB President Imdadul Haque,  Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK) Program Coordinator Ambika Roy presented the keynote address. Besides Ain o Salish Kendra official Golam Monwar Kamal inaugurate the programme.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
NU publishes degree 3rd year final exams results
DMP arrests 57 people for consuming, selling drugs
Workshop on univ teachers’  at BOU
Newly appointed Assistant High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh Dr Rajeev Ranjan
8,91,82,207 registered to receive vaccines
RUET arranges training for  teachers
Need to ensure safe internet for children: Mustafa Jabbar
NSU aims to be among the Asia's top 100 universities: VC


Latest News
Comilla book a play-off berth beating Sylhet
Police official among 8 sued for killing US expatriate Shafayet
Ashwell quits as Bangladesh batting coach
Two schoolgirls killed being crashed by jeep in Ctg
Another 98 Bangladeshi workers leave for S Korea
BPL Football: Saif SC share top slot outplaying Rahmatganj 3-1
BNP opposes govt move to hike water tariffs
Govt using foreign missions to spread AL propaganda: BNP
Banks asked to cut tax on service value of non-resident nationals
US Embassy organises virtual media tour for Bangladeshi agricultural journalists
Most Read News
PM to open Ekushey Book Fair on Feb 15
Comilla book a play-off berth beating Sylhet
Cricketer Nasir, wife indicted
14 dead in Colombia mudslide
Russia won't not ramp up crisis near Ukraine, Putin assures Macron
WHO urges rich nations to pay $16b urgently to end global pandemic
Raipur hospital operation theatre closed for 21 days
Indian national detained along Lalmonirhat border
Ivy sworn-in as Narayanganj mayor
Half a million COVID deaths since Omicron, WHO laments
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft