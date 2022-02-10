NSU aims to be among the Asia's top 100 universities: VC

The country's first and top ranked private university North South University (NSU) is aiming to get in the club of top 100 universities of Asia said NSU Vice Chancellor Professor Atiqul Islam.

'We want all the universities in Bangladesh to be in higher places in the global rankings. It is a matter of our country's honour, academic standards and it is also very important for the development of the whole country,' he added.

Since 1992 to the present day, the NSU has been providing international standard education and ensuring cent per cent employability with humanitarian development.

NSU has held its undisputed top rank among private universities in Bangladesh and has achieved a rank of 1001-1200,said a press release according to the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings for 2022. The university also ranked 215th among Asian universities.

Around 1400 children of the brave freedom fighters of 1971 have been given the opportunity to study at NSU without any fees.

Beside this, the university also provides special scholarships to the students following the present Covid-19 pandemic. Since the establishment, NSU provided financial assistance of more than 280 crore taka to the students till date.







