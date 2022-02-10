Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 10 February, 2022, 4:50 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

NSU aims to be among the Asia's top 100 universities: VC

Published : Thursday, 10 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 129
Observer Desk

The country's first and top ranked private university North South University (NSU) is aiming to get in the club of top 100 universities of Asia said NSU Vice Chancellor Professor Atiqul Islam.
'We want all the universities in Bangladesh to be in higher places in the global rankings. It is a matter of our country's honour, academic standards and it is also very important for the development of the whole country,' he added.
Since 1992 to the present day, the NSU has been providing international standard education and ensuring cent per cent employability with humanitarian development.
NSU has held its undisputed top rank among private universities in Bangladesh and has achieved a rank of 1001-1200,said a press release according to the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings for 2022. The university also ranked 215th among Asian universities.
Around 1400 children of the brave freedom fighters of 1971 have been given the opportunity to study at NSU without any fees.
Beside this, the university also provides special scholarships to the students following the present Covid-19 pandemic. Since the establishment, NSU provided financial assistance of more than 280 crore taka to the students till date.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
NU publishes degree 3rd year final exams results
DMP arrests 57 people for consuming, selling drugs
Workshop on univ teachers’  at BOU
Newly appointed Assistant High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh Dr Rajeev Ranjan
8,91,82,207 registered to receive vaccines
RUET arranges training for  teachers
Need to ensure safe internet for children: Mustafa Jabbar
NSU aims to be among the Asia's top 100 universities: VC


Latest News
Comilla book a play-off berth beating Sylhet
Police official among 8 sued for killing US expatriate Shafayet
Ashwell quits as Bangladesh batting coach
Two schoolgirls killed being crashed by jeep in Ctg
Another 98 Bangladeshi workers leave for S Korea
BPL Football: Saif SC share top slot outplaying Rahmatganj 3-1
BNP opposes govt move to hike water tariffs
Govt using foreign missions to spread AL propaganda: BNP
Banks asked to cut tax on service value of non-resident nationals
US Embassy organises virtual media tour for Bangladeshi agricultural journalists
Most Read News
PM to open Ekushey Book Fair on Feb 15
Comilla book a play-off berth beating Sylhet
Cricketer Nasir, wife indicted
14 dead in Colombia mudslide
Russia won't not ramp up crisis near Ukraine, Putin assures Macron
WHO urges rich nations to pay $16b urgently to end global pandemic
Raipur hospital operation theatre closed for 21 days
Indian national detained along Lalmonirhat border
Ivy sworn-in as Narayanganj mayor
Half a million COVID deaths since Omicron, WHO laments
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft