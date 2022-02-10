Video
Home Editorial

Death lurks in our rail crossings

Published : Thursday, 10 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84

We cannot but express our extreme concern on a report recently published in this daily portraying a perilous reality of three rail crossings of Bagha Upazila under Rajshahi. It simply reveals a top down mismanagement prevailing in the country's 160 year old rail sector. Reportedly, these risky crossings in a shorter than a kilometre along Arani-Rajshahi route in Bagha Upazila of the district are causing frequent accidents.

Most worryingly, these rail crossings in Jhina, Noornagar and Basudevpur areas are left without gatemen or security measures unbarring free movement of pedestrians. And the locals' repeated appeal for an appointment of a gateman at Bsudevpur Rail gate falling into railway authority's deaf ears simply lays bare the extreme degree of professional negligence eating up our rail department. This unequivocally corresponds to the railway ministry's recent statement that there are as many as 1,149 unauthorised level crossings in the country without any gateman.

According to the report, in order to signal a running train, barricade at Basudevpur rail gate have to be erected with bamboo at one end while the other end remains un-barricaded endangering the lives of people using this crossing. Our questions, however, if barricade of a rail crossing have to be erected with bamboo, then where does the government's allocated funds for the development of railway go? Why have these rail crossings been kept without underpasses or overpasses for so many years?

In some places, only a sign board is hung up either with a bamboo pole or tree asking passers-by and vehicles to cross the rail lines on their own responsibility. What can be a bigger example of a cruel joke than this with human life? If the safety of people does not get priority to the railway policy makers, what will be the use of expansion of railways while increasing the number of trains?

Unmanned level crossing is one of the major reasons in Bangladesh behind perennial accidents. Nowadays hardly a month passes without major or minor accidents at these vulnerable crossings. We advise the government's authority concerned to immediately gear up measures to construct overpasses and underpasses along our numerous and unprotected rail crossings. Many of them have been constructed illegally across the country including above mentioned three crossings at Bagha. In addition to ensuring modern siren and signalling system, it is crucial to deploy skilled gatemen and staffs.

Moreover, naive and inexperienced rail officials who are behind mushrooming of such unauthorized rail crossings should be brought to book. We also believe coordination between the rail and road authorities is equally essential to restore order in the many messy crossings around the country.



