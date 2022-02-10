Video
Letter To the Editor

Covid-19 infection rate drops

Published : Thursday, 10 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 104

Dear Sir
It is a matter of hope that number of hospitalizations from Covid -19 in the country has dropped in the first week of February, while the infection rate has also been on a downward trend recently. On January 28, Bangladesh logged its highest daily test positivity rate of 33.37%, reporting 15,440 cases and 20 deaths.

A renowned virologist forecasted on Covid-19 that the infection rate would plateau from February, which appeared to be coming true. But it is not to be carefree rather to stay cautious and continue wearing masks. Based on the current situation, it is unlikely that the infection rate will jump again. However, we need to keep a close watch in the upcoming month because we saw a sudden spike in cases in March last year. We still don't know the reason behind it and that's why remaining cautious would be a good option. Truly, our government has been sincere in its vaccination drive from the very beginning. They took it very seriously and our people came forward. Even many developed nations haven't been able to do that yet. This will prove to be a massive advantage against the rise of any future variant. Therefore, we should be cautious for more few weeks so that the virus cannot regain momentum.

Anik Ahmed
Over email



