

Turkey’s equation in Ukraine-Russia conflict



After the fall of the pro-Russian government in Ukraine in 2014, Russia invaded the country and occupied Crimea. Ukraine and Russia signed a ceasefire agreement successfully in 2015 in the Minsk of Belarus, mediated by France and Germany to end the conflict.



Relations between the two countries have been strained recently as a result of renewed Russian military mobilization on the Ukrainian border. Amid tensions between Russia and the United States over Ukraine, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has expressed a desire to mediate in the ongoing dispute.



For this purpose, Erdogan has already completed a significant visit to Kiev (the capital of Ukraine) on Thursday at the invitation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. There, 6 important agreements were signed between the two countries. Among them are the duty-free trade agreement and the agreement on Turkey's drone production in Ukraine.



It remains to be seen how Russia will deal with the new drone production in Ukraine. Meanwhile, the United States is quite satisfied with Erdogan's visit to Ukraine. Erdogan also hopes that the US attitude towards Turkey may change now. Because, Ankara's position is gaining importance in the competition of the big powers in one way or another. Also significant are Turkey's role in the Black Sea region, Ankara and Washington's shared interests in Ukraine, Iraq and Libya.



Omar Ozkizilchik, a researcher at the Ankara-based Foundation for Political, Economic and Social Research, says a comprehensive dialogue is essential to the Ukraine crisis. But everything depends on the goodwill of Russia. Therefore, all parties should focus on diplomatic talks rather than the military situation in the region. President Erdogan's visit to Kiev is based on his support for Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty.



Turkish president's offer of mediation to resolve the crisis has become a real challenge. It can be said that Erdogan's government will work impartially to resolve the conflict. Thus, Turkey has the experience and strength to work for the restoration of regional peace.



The question is elsewhere, Ankara refused to accept Russia's occupation of Crimea in 2014, and since then Turkey has avoided any dispute with Russia over Ukraine. But suddenly Turkey: Why is it trying so hard to avoid war in the Ukraine crisis, and what is the secret behind President Erdogan's race for mediation in resolving the conflict? If war breaks out Turkey will face one of the worst tests in the history. You can't be neutral, you can't fight for either side. That means it will not be able to go against Russia, nor will it be able to stay away from Ukraine.



If Turkey takes a direct stand against Russia, then Russia will trap Turkey again in the old fashioned way. Russia could, for example, attack Turkish troops or Turkish-backed forces in Syria and Libya. In addition to suspending or canceling various important military agreements, Russia will seek to do great harm to the economic sector by imposing travel bans on tourists in Turkey. And these are capable of throwing Erdogan into extreme disarray inside the country. For these reasons, Turkey does not want any war to take place around this crisis.



Turkey, on the other hand, has a dynamic military relationship with Ukraine, particularly over the supply of drones to the country. There are also ongoing projects to bring in various military industries and important engines. There is already a gap between Turkey and the Ukrainian-backed United States and the European Union.



Despite being a member of NATO, Turkey has maintained a strategic position in international politics through its own influence and power. Erdogan's efforts to establish a strategic autonomy by developing an independent defence industry have not been well received by the rest of NATO's powers. Therefore, the traditional relations of the western countries with Turkey are getting weaker and weaker. Therefore, if Turkey is on the side of America in the Ukraine issue, then the ongoing enmity between them will decrease. This is a great opportunity to normalize the relationship.



Erdogan-led Turkey has built parallel relations with the Russia-China axis. On the other hand, the United States and European countries prefer to move forward with the conviction to restore the damaged relations. Erdogan's innovation has increased Turkey's acceptance in international politics due to its foreign strategy.



Therefore, in order for President Erdogan to accelerate Turkey's ongoing efforts to build a positive and balanced relationship in the international arena and to brighten its future in the international arena, it is important that Erdogan's role as mediator be successful. Now it remains to be seen how President Erdogan will resolve this conflict through dialogue peacefully and on the basis of international law, and how it brightens Turkey's image in the world.

M.Athar Noor, Student,

Department of international Relations, University of Chittagong

.









In almost every corner and region of the world, the claws of domination are spreading in different forms and in different ways. At a glance, these marginal and regional hegemonic interests are intertwined with regional and global issues. And around the problems, various crises are being created in the world from age to age. The crisis in the world will be discussed and its solution will be the religion of world politics. Russia's recent deployment of hundreds of thousands of troops along Ukraine's border has raised suspicions in international politics about a resumption of hostilities over the "Ukraine crisis."After the fall of the pro-Russian government in Ukraine in 2014, Russia invaded the country and occupied Crimea. Ukraine and Russia signed a ceasefire agreement successfully in 2015 in the Minsk of Belarus, mediated by France and Germany to end the conflict.Relations between the two countries have been strained recently as a result of renewed Russian military mobilization on the Ukrainian border. Amid tensions between Russia and the United States over Ukraine, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has expressed a desire to mediate in the ongoing dispute.For this purpose, Erdogan has already completed a significant visit to Kiev (the capital of Ukraine) on Thursday at the invitation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. There, 6 important agreements were signed between the two countries. Among them are the duty-free trade agreement and the agreement on Turkey's drone production in Ukraine.It remains to be seen how Russia will deal with the new drone production in Ukraine. Meanwhile, the United States is quite satisfied with Erdogan's visit to Ukraine. Erdogan also hopes that the US attitude towards Turkey may change now. Because, Ankara's position is gaining importance in the competition of the big powers in one way or another. Also significant are Turkey's role in the Black Sea region, Ankara and Washington's shared interests in Ukraine, Iraq and Libya.Omar Ozkizilchik, a researcher at the Ankara-based Foundation for Political, Economic and Social Research, says a comprehensive dialogue is essential to the Ukraine crisis. But everything depends on the goodwill of Russia. Therefore, all parties should focus on diplomatic talks rather than the military situation in the region. President Erdogan's visit to Kiev is based on his support for Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty.Turkish president's offer of mediation to resolve the crisis has become a real challenge. It can be said that Erdogan's government will work impartially to resolve the conflict. Thus, Turkey has the experience and strength to work for the restoration of regional peace.The question is elsewhere, Ankara refused to accept Russia's occupation of Crimea in 2014, and since then Turkey has avoided any dispute with Russia over Ukraine. But suddenly Turkey: Why is it trying so hard to avoid war in the Ukraine crisis, and what is the secret behind President Erdogan's race for mediation in resolving the conflict? If war breaks out Turkey will face one of the worst tests in the history. You can't be neutral, you can't fight for either side. That means it will not be able to go against Russia, nor will it be able to stay away from Ukraine.If Turkey takes a direct stand against Russia, then Russia will trap Turkey again in the old fashioned way. Russia could, for example, attack Turkish troops or Turkish-backed forces in Syria and Libya. In addition to suspending or canceling various important military agreements, Russia will seek to do great harm to the economic sector by imposing travel bans on tourists in Turkey. And these are capable of throwing Erdogan into extreme disarray inside the country. For these reasons, Turkey does not want any war to take place around this crisis.Turkey, on the other hand, has a dynamic military relationship with Ukraine, particularly over the supply of drones to the country. There are also ongoing projects to bring in various military industries and important engines. There is already a gap between Turkey and the Ukrainian-backed United States and the European Union.Despite being a member of NATO, Turkey has maintained a strategic position in international politics through its own influence and power. Erdogan's efforts to establish a strategic autonomy by developing an independent defence industry have not been well received by the rest of NATO's powers. Therefore, the traditional relations of the western countries with Turkey are getting weaker and weaker. Therefore, if Turkey is on the side of America in the Ukraine issue, then the ongoing enmity between them will decrease. This is a great opportunity to normalize the relationship.Erdogan-led Turkey has built parallel relations with the Russia-China axis. On the other hand, the United States and European countries prefer to move forward with the conviction to restore the damaged relations. Erdogan's innovation has increased Turkey's acceptance in international politics due to its foreign strategy.Therefore, in order for President Erdogan to accelerate Turkey's ongoing efforts to build a positive and balanced relationship in the international arena and to brighten its future in the international arena, it is important that Erdogan's role as mediator be successful. Now it remains to be seen how President Erdogan will resolve this conflict through dialogue peacefully and on the basis of international law, and how it brightens Turkey's image in the world.M.Athar Noor, Student,Department of international Relations, University of Chittagong