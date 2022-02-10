

Seeking relief through suicide



Taking life of own by anyone is never expected. But this sad incident has regularly been on rise in our society. And it is clear from the suicide case of country's 101 university students in last year.



Reason behind committing suicide varies from person to person. Committing suicide by a farmer failing to pay off debt or for underestimate of his production and that of one for failure in love is not the same. While the former is to some extent reality driven, the latter is totally emotion induced. But the mental stress both undergo and want to leave the message in this world through this undesired act is the same; expression of extreme grievances with the world. On the other hand, the suicide attack in which the attacker accepts his own death to damage and destroy the target is motivated by different philosophy.



In this subcontinent, particularly in Bangladesh and India, causes of suicide among young people are mostly emotional. Poor result in examination, dispute with family members or friends over silly matters provoke someone to embrace this unnatural death. But who is responsible for this?



If someone has to be blamed for this, that is our society where amid clamors of life alive with men and women, one has to bid himself or herself bye forever out of extreme sense of loneliness. A sense of having none and nothing makes him think that his/ her life is meaningless. How one can feel isolated amidst millions of people around him can rightly call into a million dollar question.



Sometimes, some cases of suicide not only move us with mere sorrow, those surprise us and leave deep scar on our heart. In the recent past, suicide of a number of promising celebrities in this subcontinent sent shockwave not only in their respective countries but also in Bangladesh.



What were they in short of? In terms of popularity and wealth they were well off. May be the power to love the life in them that they had performed in their acting in films was defeated to the power of their suicidal tendency. Suicide by actor, actress or model is not new in India and Bangladesh. But as they influence society and nation through their performance and are roll-models to a significant number of young people and teen-agers, their committing such nonsense act can send wrong signal too to the society.



Indeed a society has developed around us where hundreds of people are seen walking side by side by the high ways of modern cities where nobody looks at anyone, everyone is unfamiliar and nobody cares for anyone. Such isolation is growing in industrialized modern urban society. Everyone is so busy with him or herself that he or she has no time to spare for anyone. Time is so precious here that nobody wants to waste a second of it by looking at someone's grief. What can be more humane and perfect use of time than wasting it for showing compassion towards others? William Henry Davies, a noted English poet truly glorifies, "What is this life if, full of care/ we have no time to stand and stare."



Indeed, the society we are living in, we are constantly failing to know the limit of our exact demand nor do we know where our efforts are heading. Difference between working hours and leisure time is being unclear. Proverbs like `True happiness consists in contentment' and `Failure is the pillar of success' are confined in book. A desperation is noticed in everyone around us for overnight success whatever unethical it may be. Intolerance and impatience have befriended us in our every step.

Our all efforts and knowledge of science and technology by which we have upper hand over rest of the creations whom the God has not allowed free will, to date have been focused on external changes through development of a philosophy that only encourages war industry and war economy to defend egoism, consumerism and selfishness amid invention of sex doll, artificial intelligence and robotic lifestyle.



We prefer to live in the artificial world of social media network. Amid the boundless sea of people, every individual is getting lonely like an island. Members of the same family remain busy on their Facebook or Twitter detached from each other. This is how the very knit of our familial and social fabric is getting ripped apart. We are driven by lure of a falsehood inviting rising cases of divorce, broken families and extramarital relations.



Although science has facilitated our access to almost all kind of earthly pleasures, an extreme spiritual crisis seems to have engulfed us to the hilt. Despite all kinds of amenities and technological advantages the number of people being afflicted with depression and other psychological problems is on rise. With children, grand-children, kith and kin, last part of many of them either passes in old home or with pet dogs. Whether science can be held responsible for social disease like suicide merits precise debate. In fact science does not invent anything for the harm of mankind. But our use of inventions of science sometimes fails to commit justice to its noble intention and purpose. So how we `use science' and `science itself' are not the same thing.

The writer is a poet











