

How will coffee cultivation be profitable?



More profit at lower cost, this is the expectation of every farmer or entrepreneur! There are many ways to make coffee cultivation profitable. It is easy to get the desired result if you follow it properly. Cornell University has examined the merits of alternative methods of growing coffee in the shade of shady trees, and found that shade-producing systems mimic the structure of the forest and provide better habitat for birds to maintain the ecosystem.



It can save the farmer money by replacing fertilizers and pesticides. Such birds prey on insects. Some studies suggest that a single bird may help save 65 pounds of coffee per hectare per year from pests. Many shady plants in the coffee garden, such as the ipil-ipil, provide extra nutrients to the coffee plant by fixing nitrogen in the soil.



Research published in the International Journal shows that other services provided by this system include lowering the temperature under shady trees, an important adaptation strategy for climate change! Coffee beans grown in the shade are often regarded as high quality and offer farmers a price premium.



There is a need to study how growing coffee can create a safer and more financially viable source of income for farmers that can adapt to changing climatic conditions. Sustainable practice is needed on how this kind of work can maximize income and promote protection of the environment and biodiversity. Improving productivity levels on a coffee farm is not an easy task.



By following the best practices at the farm level, growers can increase their coffee productivity. These include good research, appropriate genetics, plant density and pruning, improved plant management and, above all, a balanced crop nutrition management. By following these practices the farmer will be able to increase productivity, reduce costs and increase profitability.



There was a phonic talk with Sanwar Hossain, a successful coffee farmer from Madhupur, Tangail, about ways to make coffee farming profitable. He established a coffee garden on 1.5 bighas of land in 1917 with 400 seedlings of Arabica and Robusta species. Last year he collected 70-80 kg of coffee beans. He also sells coffee beans at Tk. 1000-1200 per kg. He sells coffee powder directly to the consumers in the form of 2500-3000 Takas.



According to him, in order to benefit from coffee cultivation, the opportunities of coffee roasting and grinding at the farmer or local level should be increased. Roasting must be of quality. Roasting and grinding machines need to be provided along with hands-on training at the farmer level. There is a need to set up coffee processing plants at the local level.



Coffee market management needs to be improved. The supply chain needs to be shortened. He has planted medicinal plants and BARIi Malta-1 as intercrops in the coffee garden. His extra income also comes from there. At present coffee beans are processed from farmer to trader, from trader to company then from company to dealer or chain shop and then to consumer level. It is a long supply chain. Instead, the farmer will benefit more if he can reach the company or consumer level directly from the farmer.



Another successful coffee farmer Lal Duh Sang Bawm, Zion Para, Ruma, Bandarban had a direct talk about this. He planted 5,000 Arabica coffee plants in 2010. According to him, Arabica coffee is profitable. Last year he collected 80-120 kgs coffee beans from his garden and sold them to a coffee processor in Chakaria Malumghata, Cox'Bazar.



Therefore, there is no alternative to quality coffee production to make coffee cultivation profitable. He also emphasized on the best use of land for intercropping. He said that he has started the process of forming a farmers' organization called "Ruma Coffee Society" with 200 local coffee growers. I hope that coffee cultivation will become a lucrative profession in their activities.

Dr M Jamal Uddin, Agricultural Economist Former National Consultant of FAO & Senior Scientist of BARI













