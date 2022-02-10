Nine killed, 22 injured in separate road mishaps in four districts

Nine people including a minor child have been killed and at least 22 others injured in separate road accidents in six districts- Naogaon, Noakhali, Narayanganj and Cox's Bazar, in two days.

PATNITALA, NAOGAON: Three people including a minor girl have been killed and at least nine others injured in separate road accidents in Patnitala Upazila of the district in two days.

A minor girl was killed and at least eight others were injured in a road accident in the upazila on Tuesday evening.

The deceased was identified as Jarifa, 5, daughter of Jahidul Islam, a resident of Nazipur Natun Haat Village in the upazila.

Local sources said a Naogaon-bound passenger-laden bus from Patnitala turned turtle after losing its control over the steering while trying to avoid a collision with a motorcycle in Kantabari intersection area in the evening, which left Jarifa dead on the spot and at least eight other passengers of the bus injured.

The injured were admitted to different hospitals.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy as per the request of the deceased's family.

Patnitala Fire Service and Civil Defence Station In-Charge Raihan Islam confirmed the incident.

On the other hand, two teenage boys were killed and another was seriously injured in a road accident in Patnitala Upazila of the district on Monday evening.

The deceased were identified as Farhad Hossain, 18, son of Nurul Islam of Godown Para area, and Rezwan Siddique, 17, son of Milon Hossain of Pral Danga Village in Sapahar Upazila of the district.

The injured is Raqib Hossain, 22.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Patnitala Police Station (PS) Md Shamsul Alam Shah said the trio met the tragic accident in Balugha intersection area on the Nazipur-Sapahar Regional Road in the evening while they were going to Sapahar from Nazipur riding by a motorcycle.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and handed those over to the deceased's family members without autopsy as per their request.

Injured Raqib Hossain was admitted to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.

NOAKHALI: Two people were killed and at least four others injured in a road accident in Subarnachar Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.

The deceased were identified as Jashim, 59, a resident of Bhairab Upazila of Kishoreganj, and Juwel Chanda Das, 28, son of Kiran Chanda Das of Char Aman Ullahpur Village under Char Jabbar PS in the upazila.

Police and local sources said a private car, a CNG-run auto-rickshaw and a motorcycle were collided with each other in Dakshin Wapda area on the Sonapur-Chairman Ghat Road under Char Wapda Union in the upazila, which left one person dead on the spot and at least five people injured.

The injured were taken to Noakhali 250-bed General Hospital.

Later, another succumbed to his injuries there while undergoing treatment.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies.

Char Jabbar PS OC Md Ziaul Haque confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this connection.

SONARGAON, NARAYANGANJ: A man was killed as a passenger carrying bus hit an easy-bike on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway in Sonargaon Upazila of the district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Subash Chandra Das, 39, son of Aganti Das, hails from Dakshin Ramkhana Village in Nageshwari Upazila of Kurigram District.

Quoting the locals, Kachpur Highway PS OC Sazzad Karim Khan said a Chattogram-bound passenger-laden bus hit an easy-bike while crossing the road in Trivedi area at around 2pm, leaving its driver dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Narayanganj General Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the OC added.

COX'S BAZAR: Three people were killed and at least 10 others were injured as a bus and a pickup van collided with each other in Chakaria Upazila of the district early Monday.

The deceased were identified as bus driver Bazlul Haque, 40, hailed from Madaripur, his assistant Alal of Dhaka, and Khalek, 35, of Cox's Bazar.

Police and local sources said a bus collided head-on with a pickup van in Khutakhali Medhakachchapiya area on the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar Highway at around 12:30am, which left the trio dead on the spot and at least 10 others injured.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies.

The injured were rushed to local hospitals.

Chakaria PS OC Osman Goni confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this connection.