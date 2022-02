NAOGAON, Feb 9: The district administration has distributed 80 bicycles among the village police of eight union parishads under Niamatpur Upazila in the district.

Niamatpur Upazila Parishad Chairman Farid Ahmed and Upazila Nirbahi Officer Abdullah Al Mamun handed over those bicycles at a programme held on the upazila parishad office premises on Tuesday.