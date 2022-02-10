Video
Home Countryside

Man gets life term for killing teacher in Sirajganj

Published : Thursday, 10 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82
Our Correspondent

SIRAJGANJ, Feb 9: A court in the district on Tuesday sentenced a man to life-term in jail for killing a madrasa teacher in 2014.
Sirajganj Additional District and Sessions Judge Mohammad Erfan Ullah pronounced the verdict in the presence of the accused in the court at noon.
The condemned convict is Ruhul Quddus, son of late Bahadur Sarder, a resident of Tekuapara Village in Shahjadpur Upazila.
The court also fined him Tk 20,000, and in default, he has to suffer one more year in jail.
According to the prosecution, Nazrul Islam was an Arabic teacher of Gayhatta Alim Madrasa in Chandanganti of Ullapara upazila of the district. He used to regularly cross the Char Nabipur Ferry Terminal of Shahjadpur Upazila to go to the madrasa.
However, Nazrul Islam had a quarrel with Ruhul Quddus while crossing the ferry in February, 2014.
Due to this, on April 5 in 2014, another altercation took place in between them.
At one stage of the altercation, Ruhul Quddus hacked Nazrul Islam with a sharp weapon, leaving him dead on the spot.
Atiqur Rahman, son of the deceased, filed a murder case with Shahulpur Police Station accusing Ruhul Quddus. When police arrested Ruhul Quddus, he made a confessional statement in the court.


