Thursday, 10 February, 2022, 4:48 AM
Covid-19: Seven more people die, 1,350 more infected in Rajshahi, Barishal

Published : Thursday, 10 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81
Our Correspondents

Seven more people died of and 1,350 more have been infected with the coronavirus in Rajshahi and Barishal divisions in three days.
RAJSHAHI: Six more people died of and 1,066 more have been infected with the coronavirus in the division in two days.
Four more people died of the virus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till 9am on Wednesday.
RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Wednesday morning.
He said two people who died at the RMCH in the last 24 hours were found positive for the virus while the remaining two others had been suffering with the virus symptoms.
Of the deceased, three were from Rajshahi and one from Pabna districts.
Some 60 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its 146 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Wednesday morning, the RMCH director added.
Meanwhile, a total of 513 more people have tested positive for the virus in the division in the last 24 hours till Wednesday morning.
With this, the total virus cases rose to 1,16,178 in the division.
Rajshahi Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukdar confirmed the information on Wednesday morning.
He said the daily infection figure is showing a significant falling trend compared to the previous day's 553.
Of the 513 new infected cases, 155 were detected in Pabna, followed by 112 in Rajshahi including 87 in the city, 69 in Sirajganj, 53 in Chapainawabganj, 47 in Natore, 40 in Bogura, 26 in Naogaon and 11 in Joypurhat districts.
A total of 1,725 people have, so far, died of the virus in the division.
Of the total deceased, 700 were from Bogura, 334 from Rajshahi including 212 in the city and 176 from Natore districts as two new fatalities were reported here during the last 24 hours.
Among the total infected, 1,03,397 people have, so far, been cured from the lethal virus with 786 new recoveries reported here during this time, the health director added.
Earlier, two people died of the virus at RMCH in the city in the last 24 hours till 9am on Tuesday.
RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Tuesday morning.
He said both of the deceased were found positive for the virus.
Some 63 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its 146 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Tuesday morning, the RMCH director added.
Meanwhile, a total of 553 more people have tested positive for the virus in the division in the last 24 hours till Tuesday morning.
With this, the total virus cases rose to 1,15,665 in the division.
Rajshahi Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukdar confirmed the information on Tuesday morning.
He said the daily infection figure is showing a significant falling trend compared to the previous day's 672.
Of the 553 new infected cases, 162 were detected in Pabna, followed by 136 in Rajshahi including 112 in the city, 89 in Sirajganj, 67 in Bogura, 32 in Natore, 31 in Chapainawabganj and 23 in Joypurhat districts.
A total of 1,723 people have, so far, died of the virus in the division.
Of them, 700 were from Bogura, 332 from Rajshahi including 212 in the city and 176 from Natore districts as two new fatalities were reported here during the last 24 hours.
Among the total infected, 1,02,631 people have, so far, been cured from the lethal virus with 661 new recoveries reported here during this time, the health director added.
BARISHAL: One more person died of and 284 more have been infected with the coronavirus in six districts of the division in the last 24 hours till Monday noon.
A person died of the virus at Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital in the city in the last 24 hours.
He was found positive for the virus.
With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 685 in the   division.
The district-wise breakup of the total fatality cases now rose to 232 in Barishal, 92 in Bhola, 109 in Patuakhali, 83 in Pirojpur, 99 in Barguna and 69 in Jhalakathi districts of the division.
Meanwhile, some 284 more people have tested positive for the virus in six districts of the division in the last 24 hours.
With this, the total virus cases rose to 50,802 in the division.
Barishal Divisional Director of Health Dr Humayun Shahin Khan confirmed the information on Monday noon.
He said a total of 284 people have tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours with the infection rate of 39.59 per cent.
Of the newly infected people, 108 are in Barishal, 28 in Bhola, 23 in Patuakhali, 46 in Pirojpur, 31 in Barguna and 44 in Jhalakathi          districts.
With this, the district-wise breakup of the total virus cases now stands at 20,502 in Barishal, 7,605 in Bhola, 6,840 in Patuakhali, 6,138 in Pirojpur, 4,357 in Barguna and 5,360 in Jhalakathi districts.
On the other hand, some 200 more people have been recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery counts to 45,921 in the division.


