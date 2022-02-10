Man kills wife in Narsingdi

NARSINGDI, Feb 9: A woman was hacked to death by her husband in Madhabdi Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

Police recovered her body from a brick kiln in Balusair area in the upazila on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Achhia, 28, wife of Fazar Ali, a resident of the area. She worked at a factory in Madhabdi.

Police and the deceased's family sources said Fazar Ali is a regular gambler.

However, the couple had been locked into an altercation centring the matter on Tuesday night.

At one stage of the altercation, Fazar Ali started hacking his wife with an iron rod, leaving her dead on the spot. He, later, dumped the body at a brick kiln nearby the house.

Later, locals spotted the body there at around 10am on Wednesday and informed police. Being informed, police recovered the body at around 11am and sent it to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The deceased's husband went into hiding soon after the incident.

The deceased's son Razib said that his father hacked her mother to death following an altercation.












