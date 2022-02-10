Two women ‘commit suicide’ at Dumuria

DUMURIA, KHULNA, Feb 9: Two women have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in Dumuria Upazila of the district in two days.

A mentally-retarded woman reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in the upazila on Tuesday morning.

Deceased Rozina Begum, 40, was the wife of Mozaffar Khan, a resident of the upazila.

Police and the deceased's family sources said Rozina had long been suffering from mental diseases.

However, she hanged herself from the ceiling of her room in the house in the morning.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Khulna Medical College Hospital (KMCH) morgue for an autopsy.

An unnatural death case was filed with Dumuria Police Station (PS) in this connection.

On the other hand, a young woman has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Dumuria Upazila of the district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Tanzila Akhter Mim, 19, wife of Nazmul Hossain, a resident of Ramkrishnapur Village under Raghunathpur Union in the upazila. She was a dancer at jatrapala.

Police and local sources said the couple was members of a local jatrapala. They used to perform in various programmes professionally.

However, they went to Patharghata Village in Keshabpur Upazila of Jashore District to perform at a programme arranged on the occasion of Saraswati Puja on Sunday. They locked into an altercation there.

Following this, Tanzila hanged herself from the ceiling of a room at early hours on Monday after returning home.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the KMCH morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge of Dumuria PS Md Obaidur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.









