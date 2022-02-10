Video
Thursday, 10 February, 2022
Karnataka shuts schools after 'hijab ban' triggers protests

Published : Thursday, 10 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM

NEW DELHI, Feb 9: An Indian state has shut high schools and colleges for three days after a row over the hijab that has gained international attention after Nobel Prize-winner Malala Yousafzai weighed in.
The government of Karnataka state in southern India took the decision after protests by students over Muslim women wearing headscarves in the classroom escalated into violence. On Wednesday, the state's high court, which was hearing two petitions filed on behalf of some of the Muslim women, requested the chief justice to set up a larger bench to deliberate the matter.
The developments occurred after protests by six teenage students at a government-run college over wearing hijabs spread to other colleges. Several Hindu students then turned up wearing saffron shawls - the colour seen as a Hindu symbol - to protest against Muslim women wearing hijabs.
On Tuesday, Malala - who was 15 when she survived an attack by the Taliban in Pakistan for speaking up for the right of girls to be educated - called on India's leaders to do something to "stop the marginalisation of Muslim women".    -REUTERS



