UP election begins today

LUCKNOW, Feb 8:: The battle for Uttar Pradesh will begin on Thursday with polling scheduled to take place in 58 assembly seats spread across 11 districts in the western part of the state. The polling will start at 7 am in these constituencies according to the guidelines of the Election Commission to ensure Covid-safe polls. The voting will end at 6 pm.

Though the main contest in the first phase is between the BJP and the SP-RLD, the BSP too has its influence in some seats. Last time, the BJP bagged 53 of the 58 seats while the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan samaj party got two seats each. One seat went to the Rashtriya Lok Dal.

A monk known for his incendiary anti-Muslim rhetoric leads the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party into elections in India's most populous state Thursday, where a strong win could put him in pole position to succeed Prime Minister Narendra Modi. -AFP









