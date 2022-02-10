Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 10 February, 2022, 4:48 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Senegal awards $87,000 cash, land to Cup of Nations-winning squad

Published : Thursday, 10 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71

DAKAR, FEB 9: Senegal's President Macky Sall awarded the national football team cash prizes and plots of land on Tuesday, AFP reporters said, following the squad's weekend victory in the African Cup of Nations.
In a ceremony in the presidential palace in the capital Dakar, he also appointed team members to the West African country's prestigious Order of the Lion, as thousands of fans cheered outside the gates.
"By your vital force and your creative genius, you have reversed the course of history," the president said, standing on a podium beside the Cup of Nations trophy.
"We dreamed of the cup, you built this dream and you made it come true," he added.
Led by Liverpool star Sadio Mane, Senegal overcame Mohamed Salah's Egypt 4-2 in a penalty shoot-out in Sunday's final in Cameroon. The game had finished goalless after extra time.
The victory marked Senegal's first success after over fifty years of fielding teams in the tournament -- and sparked jubilant celebrations across Dakar on Sunday.
Hundreds of thousands of ecstatic fans also flooded the streets of the city of three million people on Monday -- which the government had declared a public holiday -- to greet the team as it returned from Cameroon.
Three people lost their lives during the massive celebrations, Sall said.
On Tuesday, he announced a prize of the equivalent of some $87,000 for each team member, as well as a 200 square-metre (2,100 square-foot) plot of land in Dakar, and a 500 square-metre (5,400 square-foot) plot in the nearby city of Diamniadio.
"There are no words to express you to our pride, our joy and our gratitude," Sall said.
The president also urged Senegal coach Aliou Cisse to lead his team to the semi-finals of the 2022 World Cup, held in Qatar.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Man Utd punished by Burnley fightback
Senegal awards $87,000 cash, land to Cup of Nations-winning squad
Pakistan name strong squad as Australia prepare to tour
Aussie Test skipper breaks silence on Langer exit
Mohammedan face spirited Swadhinata KS today
Jamal-spirited Saif beats Rahmatganj 3-1
Bangladesh batting coach Prince quits
Dhaka beat Khulna to keep them in BPL playoff contest


Latest News
Comilla book a play-off berth beating Sylhet
Police official among 8 sued for killing US expatriate Shafayet
Ashwell quits as Bangladesh batting coach
Two schoolgirls killed being crashed by jeep in Ctg
Another 98 Bangladeshi workers leave for S Korea
BPL Football: Saif SC share top slot outplaying Rahmatganj 3-1
BNP opposes govt move to hike water tariffs
Govt using foreign missions to spread AL propaganda: BNP
Banks asked to cut tax on service value of non-resident nationals
US Embassy organises virtual media tour for Bangladeshi agricultural journalists
Most Read News
PM to open Ekushey Book Fair on Feb 15
Comilla book a play-off berth beating Sylhet
Cricketer Nasir, wife indicted
14 dead in Colombia mudslide
Russia won't not ramp up crisis near Ukraine, Putin assures Macron
WHO urges rich nations to pay $16b urgently to end global pandemic
Raipur hospital operation theatre closed for 21 days
Ivy sworn-in as Narayanganj mayor
Indian national detained along Lalmonirhat border
Half a million COVID deaths since Omicron, WHO laments
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft