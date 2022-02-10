Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 10 February, 2022, 4:47 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Mohammedan face spirited Swadhinata KS today

Published : Thursday, 10 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76

Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited face Spirited Swadhinata Krira Sangha in the lone match of TVS Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) football scheduled to be held today at Shaheed Birshreshtha Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj.
The match kicks off at 3 pm.
Things are not going well with the traditional black and white Motijheel outfit in recent times. They eliminated from group stage in the season's Independence Cup and crushed out from the semifinal stage in the Federation Cup losing to Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society.
Not only that, the Motijheel outfit also lost a valuable point to Sheikh Russel playing out to a 1-1 goal in their opening chaos match of the league.
Nevertheless, Mohammedan must be looking forward to staging a fight back against Swadhinata Krira Sangha in tomorrow's match.
On the other hand, Swadhinata Krira Sangha, the newcomer team of BPL, already proved their worth in this season's Independence Cup and Federation Cup by reaching the quarter final stage and they must carry out the same trend in the ongoing league. It was quite an impressive performance they showed in the league opening match against the giant Bashundhara Kings.
Swadhinata Krira Sangha, who qualified in the BPL by emerging champions in this year's second tier of Bangladesh Championship League, made a winning start in the league beating the holders by 2-1 goals and they must be looking forward to continue the same form against Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited in their second match of the league.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Man Utd punished by Burnley fightback
Senegal awards $87,000 cash, land to Cup of Nations-winning squad
Pakistan name strong squad as Australia prepare to tour
Aussie Test skipper breaks silence on Langer exit
Mohammedan face spirited Swadhinata KS today
Jamal-spirited Saif beats Rahmatganj 3-1
Bangladesh batting coach Prince quits
Dhaka beat Khulna to keep them in BPL playoff contest


Latest News
Comilla book a play-off berth beating Sylhet
Police official among 8 sued for killing US expatriate Shafayet
Ashwell quits as Bangladesh batting coach
Two schoolgirls killed being crashed by jeep in Ctg
Another 98 Bangladeshi workers leave for S Korea
BPL Football: Saif SC share top slot outplaying Rahmatganj 3-1
BNP opposes govt move to hike water tariffs
Govt using foreign missions to spread AL propaganda: BNP
Banks asked to cut tax on service value of non-resident nationals
US Embassy organises virtual media tour for Bangladeshi agricultural journalists
Most Read News
PM to open Ekushey Book Fair on Feb 15
Comilla book a play-off berth beating Sylhet
Cricketer Nasir, wife indicted
14 dead in Colombia mudslide
Russia won't not ramp up crisis near Ukraine, Putin assures Macron
WHO urges rich nations to pay $16b urgently to end global pandemic
Raipur hospital operation theatre closed for 21 days
Ivy sworn-in as Narayanganj mayor
Indian national detained along Lalmonirhat border
Half a million COVID deaths since Omicron, WHO laments
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft