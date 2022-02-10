Mohammedan face spirited Swadhinata KS today

Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited face Spirited Swadhinata Krira Sangha in the lone match of TVS Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) football scheduled to be held today at Shaheed Birshreshtha Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj.

The match kicks off at 3 pm.

Things are not going well with the traditional black and white Motijheel outfit in recent times. They eliminated from group stage in the season's Independence Cup and crushed out from the semifinal stage in the Federation Cup losing to Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society.

Not only that, the Motijheel outfit also lost a valuable point to Sheikh Russel playing out to a 1-1 goal in their opening chaos match of the league.

Nevertheless, Mohammedan must be looking forward to staging a fight back against Swadhinata Krira Sangha in tomorrow's match.

On the other hand, Swadhinata Krira Sangha, the newcomer team of BPL, already proved their worth in this season's Independence Cup and Federation Cup by reaching the quarter final stage and they must carry out the same trend in the ongoing league. It was quite an impressive performance they showed in the league opening match against the giant Bashundhara Kings.

Swadhinata Krira Sangha, who qualified in the BPL by emerging champions in this year's second tier of Bangladesh Championship League, made a winning start in the league beating the holders by 2-1 goals and they must be looking forward to continue the same form against Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited in their second match of the league. -BSS







