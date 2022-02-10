Jamal-spirited Saif beats Rahmatganj 3-1



Saif Sporting Club booters celebrating a goal against Rahmatganj Muslim Friends Society in a Wednesday-match in TVS Bangladesh Premier League at Shaheed Fl Lt Matiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj. photo: BFF

In their second match of the league on Wednesday, Saif coach Diego Andres got the captain in the best XI and the team sparked up. In the match held in Munshiganj, Diego's team took a 2-0 lead in the first half.

In the 16th minute, Saif took the lead with a goal by Faisal Ahmed Fahim. Nigerian Emeka doubled the lead in the 40th minute when Meraz Hossain rocked the post scoring the team's third in the 67th minute. Sunday of Rahmatganj scored a solace in the 71st minute.

In the other match on the, Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra lost points once again. The Russel boys begin the league losing points to Mohammedan Sporting Club in a tie match. Now the former champions lost precious points to Chittagong Abahani playing a 1-1 draw in the second match.

At the Shaheed Ahsan Ullah Master Stadium in Tongi, the match fate was already decided in the first half. Both the goals were scored in the first half.

In the 20th minute, Jewel's goal put with the Sheikh Russell boys ahead of the opponent. But coach Saiful Bari Titu's team could not maintain the lead for long. In the 33rd minute, Nigerian Peter found the net to bring Chittagong Abahani back into the match. As no goals were scored afterwards, both the parties had to leave the ground splitting points.

Chittagong Abahani had won its first match against Rahmatganj by 2-1 in the first match and now this draw. The team collected a total of four points so far. Sheikh Russell SC collected a total of two points from two draws.









