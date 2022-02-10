Bangladesh batting coach Prince quits

Former South Africa captain and batting coach of Bangladesh national men's team Ashwell Prince is going to untie with the BCB showing family reasons, who is supposed to work with Tigers till the forthcoming T20 World Cup.

Independent Online (IOL), a South African online news portal claimed that the Proteas master took the decision to stay with his family.

Prince, 44, played 119 international matches for South Africa, joined Russell Domingo's coaching staff back in July last year with a short-term initial assignment of last year's tour of Zimbabwe before taking up a permanent role that was meant to run until this year's T20 World Cup in Australia.

Former Australia batter Jamie Siddons on the other hand, had recently arrived in Bangladesh as undefined batting consultancy duties and was supposed to work with the High Performance (HP) unit.

Siddons was associated with Bangladesh National team between 2007 and 2011 and the BCB Cricket Ops Chairman Jalal Yunus recently told media that they want Siddons more with the national players. It is heard that BCB sent an email to Prince to take the responsibility of HP Unit instead of working with the national side. Prince informed his decision to quit Bangladesh tent by a return e-mail.

"We've got his e-mail and he wanted to resign," BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury told journalists on Wednesday. "We'll take further decision on the issue in the next board meeting."

It is assumed that Siddons will succeed Prince ahead of the forthcoming busy schedules including World Cup in Australia. Prince is definitely a better option for the role since he knows better about his home soil conditions.

Siddons, 57, played one ODI under the cap of Kangaroo nation and scored 32 runs with a rick first class and List-A stats as batter. He piled up 11, 587 first class runs from 160 matches and horded 1,755 List-A runs from 70 matches representing Victoria and South Australia. Besides Bangladesh, he coached several Australian clubs and was the trainer of Wellington Firebirds in New Zealand.












