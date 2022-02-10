Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 10 February, 2022, 4:47 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bangladesh batting coach Prince quits

Siddons likely to take charge

Published : Thursday, 10 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 103
Sports Reporter

Former South Africa captain and batting coach of Bangladesh national men's team Ashwell Prince is going to untie with the BCB showing family reasons, who is supposed to work with Tigers till the forthcoming T20 World Cup.
Independent Online (IOL), a South African online news portal claimed that the Proteas master took the decision to stay with his family.
Prince, 44, played 119 international matches for South Africa, joined Russell Domingo's coaching staff back in July last year with a short-term initial assignment of last year's tour of Zimbabwe before taking up a permanent role that was meant to run until this year's T20 World Cup in Australia.
Former Australia batter Jamie Siddons on the other hand, had recently arrived in Bangladesh as undefined batting consultancy duties and was supposed to work with the High Performance (HP) unit.
Siddons was associated with Bangladesh National team between 2007 and 2011 and the BCB Cricket Ops Chairman Jalal Yunus recently told media that they want Siddons more with the national players. It is heard that BCB sent an email to Prince to take the responsibility of HP Unit instead of working with the national side. Prince informed his decision to quit Bangladesh tent by a return e-mail.
"We've got his e-mail and he wanted to resign," BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury told journalists on Wednesday. "We'll take further decision on the issue in the next board meeting."
It is assumed that Siddons will succeed Prince ahead of the forthcoming busy schedules including World Cup in Australia. Prince is definitely a better option for the role since he knows better about his home soil conditions.
Siddons, 57, played one ODI under the cap of Kangaroo nation and scored 32 runs with a rick first class and List-A stats as batter. He piled up 11, 587 first class runs from 160 matches and horded 1,755 List-A runs from 70 matches representing Victoria and South Australia.  Besides Bangladesh, he coached several Australian clubs and was the trainer of Wellington Firebirds in New Zealand.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Man Utd punished by Burnley fightback
Senegal awards $87,000 cash, land to Cup of Nations-winning squad
Pakistan name strong squad as Australia prepare to tour
Aussie Test skipper breaks silence on Langer exit
Mohammedan face spirited Swadhinata KS today
Jamal-spirited Saif beats Rahmatganj 3-1
Bangladesh batting coach Prince quits
Dhaka beat Khulna to keep them in BPL playoff contest


Latest News
Comilla book a play-off berth beating Sylhet
Police official among 8 sued for killing US expatriate Shafayet
Ashwell quits as Bangladesh batting coach
Two schoolgirls killed being crashed by jeep in Ctg
Another 98 Bangladeshi workers leave for S Korea
BPL Football: Saif SC share top slot outplaying Rahmatganj 3-1
BNP opposes govt move to hike water tariffs
Govt using foreign missions to spread AL propaganda: BNP
Banks asked to cut tax on service value of non-resident nationals
US Embassy organises virtual media tour for Bangladeshi agricultural journalists
Most Read News
PM to open Ekushey Book Fair on Feb 15
Comilla book a play-off berth beating Sylhet
Cricketer Nasir, wife indicted
14 dead in Colombia mudslide
Russia won't not ramp up crisis near Ukraine, Putin assures Macron
WHO urges rich nations to pay $16b urgently to end global pandemic
Raipur hospital operation theatre closed for 21 days
Ivy sworn-in as Narayanganj mayor
Indian national detained along Lalmonirhat border
Half a million COVID deaths since Omicron, WHO laments
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft