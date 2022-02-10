Dhaka beat Khulna to keep them in BPL playoff contest



Players of Minister Group Dhaka celebrating after winning the Bangladesh Premier League match against Khulna Tigers at Sylhet Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. photo: FACEBOOK

Electing to bat first, Khulna batters were undone by Dhaka bowlers and eventually were restricted to 129-8 at Sylhet Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. Dhaka overcame an initial hiccup to race to the victory in 19.2 overs, making 131-5.

Dhaka now have 9 points from 9 matches and Khulna collected 8 from 8 matches. Both of the sides have the hope of making the playoffs. But if Khulna would have won on Wednesday, they could have made it to the playoffs, eliminating Dhaka from the race.

Araft Sunny (2-15) and Afghanistan recruit Azmatullah Omarzai (2-25)were the wrecker-in-chief, claiming two wickets apiece in an economical bowling effort. Rubel Hossain, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Qais Ahmed grabbed one wicket each.

Sikandar Raza was the only one to fight against a relentless Dhaka bowling to hit 64 off 50 with five fours and four sixes.

All of the Dhaka bowlers bowled well in tandem to leave Khulna at a precarious 12-4 as no top order batters could reach double digit figures.

Onus was on captain Mushfiqur Rahim, who also came up with a disappointing performance. Mushfiqur was dismissed by Omarzia on 12 as Khulna were reduced to 32-5.

Sikandar Raza and Mahedi Hasan added 26-run to quell the prospect of BPL's lowest score after which Qais got the better of the latter who scored 17.

With Khulna's wicket tumbling, Raza's free-flowing batting, helped them go past 100 and set a moderate target for Dhaka to win the game.

But Dhaka lost two batters, including inform Tamim Iqbal for 12 runs as left-arm spinner Nabil Samad and fast bowler Khaled Ahmed made inroads.

Jahurul Islam Omi and captain Mahmudullah Riyad brought the side back in contention with a 57-run partnership for the third wicket stand.

Omi who was playing with utmost confidence, finally perished to an ordinary delivery of Ruyel Mea to be out on 30. He struck two fours and two sixes in his knock.

After adding 32-run with Shamsur Rahman for the fourth wicket, Riyad also threw his wicket by charging the bowlers needlessly. He scored 34 off 36 with one four and one six.

Shamsur Rahman too gifted his wicket in the same manner after scoring 25 and Khulna sensed a victory, which could ensure their playoff berth.

But Shuvagata Hom and Omarzai shattered their hopes to produce any miracle, sailing Dhaka home with the former striking consecutive sixes to sign off the game in style. Home finally was not out on 18 off 9 and Omarzai was on 10.

Thisara Perera took two wickets for 39 runs for Khulna. -BSS









