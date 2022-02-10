Video
Bangladesh tour of South Africa 2022

Tigers, Proteas to play three ODIs, two Tests in March-April

Published : Thursday, 10 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 109
Sports Reporter

Cricket South Africa (CSA) revealed the itinerary of the forthcoming home series against Bangladesh. Tigers will visit South Africa in March-April this year to play three ODIs and two Tests against hosts, confirms CSA on Wednesday.
The tour is of great significance to both the hosts and the guests and it will begin on March 18 with the three-match ODI series, which count for points in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League. It will be closely followed by the two Tests which are a part of the World Test Championship cycle 2021-23.
The first and the third ODI will be played in Centurion on March 18 and 23 while the second ODI will be in Johannesburg on March 20.
The first Tests will be held in Durban from March 31 to April 4 while the 2nd and the last match will take place between April 8 and April 12 in Gqeberha.
South Africa are fourth in the WTC table after the 2-1 series win over India last month while Bangladesh are seventh with just one win in their four Tests in this cycle so far. The two sides finished bottom of the points table in the last WTC cycle.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh are currently placed second in the WCSL point table behind England. South Africa, meanwhile, lurk at the tenth position with three wins and five losses. They, however, beat India 3-0 in the most recent ODI series they played.


