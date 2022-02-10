Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 10 February, 2022, 4:47 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Rizvi condemns WASA’s decision for water price hike

Published : Thursday, 10 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83
Staff Correspondent

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has strongly condemned Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority's (WASA) decision to increase water prices. He called to the government for immediate withdrawal of such inhumane decision.
Rizvi made the remarks at a press conference at BNP Nayapaltan head office on Wednesday.
Rizvi said, "WASA's proposal to increase water prices last Monday has put the people of the capital in extreme misery. The Awami League government is planning to endanger the people by increasing the price of water after daily commodities."
"Disappearance is one of the most inhumane, brutal and extreme crimes against humanity in the world. Because the relatives and family members of the missing person don't know if their missing relatives are still alive of death."
Rizvi said: "According to the estimates of human rights organizations at home and abroad, the ruling government caused disappearance of about one and a half thousand people in the last one decade to seize power illegally."
"The BNP has repeatedly warned the government to stop kidnappings in the country," Rizvi said and added, "Through this, not only the government organizations but also the image of the country has been tarnished."



Rizvi said, "State forces are involved in the disappearance. The judicial inquiry report also found evidence of involvement of state forces in the disappearance. Several human rights groups and organizations of United Nation (UN) investigated and presented evidence of such inhuman crime."
"The lists of missing persons in Bangladesh were released by the UN Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances. UN also called on the Bangladesh government to return these missing persons," said Rizvi.
The BNP leader said, "Since then, in different places, the police have been harassing the family members of the missing persons."
Rizvi said some of the missing persons were buried in the Mediterranean Sea. The foreign minister will have to give an answer as to who was buried in the Mediterranean Sea.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Rizvi condemns WASA’s decision for water price hike
BD, Iran agree to work on women uplift
Charge framed against cricketer Nasir, his wife
Mount Everest’s highest glacier may disappear in middle of century: Study
Rosatom to lend all support in probe of Russians’ death
Solidarity rally at DU protesting ban on Hijab in Indian state
4 members of fake Indian currency racket held
Steps taken to ease Jalmahal, wetland leasing process


Latest News
Comilla book a play-off berth beating Sylhet
Police official among 8 sued for killing US expatriate Shafayet
Ashwell quits as Bangladesh batting coach
Two schoolgirls killed being crashed by jeep in Ctg
Another 98 Bangladeshi workers leave for S Korea
BPL Football: Saif SC share top slot outplaying Rahmatganj 3-1
BNP opposes govt move to hike water tariffs
Govt using foreign missions to spread AL propaganda: BNP
Banks asked to cut tax on service value of non-resident nationals
US Embassy organises virtual media tour for Bangladeshi agricultural journalists
Most Read News
PM to open Ekushey Book Fair on Feb 15
Comilla book a play-off berth beating Sylhet
Cricketer Nasir, wife indicted
14 dead in Colombia mudslide
Russia won't not ramp up crisis near Ukraine, Putin assures Macron
WHO urges rich nations to pay $16b urgently to end global pandemic
Raipur hospital operation theatre closed for 21 days
Ivy sworn-in as Narayanganj mayor
Indian national detained along Lalmonirhat border
Half a million COVID deaths since Omicron, WHO laments
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft