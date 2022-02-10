Rizvi condemns WASA’s decision for water price hike

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has strongly condemned Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority's (WASA) decision to increase water prices. He called to the government for immediate withdrawal of such inhumane decision.

Rizvi made the remarks at a press conference at BNP Nayapaltan head office on Wednesday.

Rizvi said, "WASA's proposal to increase water prices last Monday has put the people of the capital in extreme misery. The Awami League government is planning to endanger the people by increasing the price of water after daily commodities."

"Disappearance is one of the most inhumane, brutal and extreme crimes against humanity in the world. Because the relatives and family members of the missing person don't know if their missing relatives are still alive of death."

Rizvi said: "According to the estimates of human rights organizations at home and abroad, the ruling government caused disappearance of about one and a half thousand people in the last one decade to seize power illegally."

"The BNP has repeatedly warned the government to stop kidnappings in the country," Rizvi said and added, "Through this, not only the government organizations but also the image of the country has been tarnished."







Rizvi said, "State forces are involved in the disappearance. The judicial inquiry report also found evidence of involvement of state forces in the disappearance. Several human rights groups and organizations of United Nation (UN) investigated and presented evidence of such inhuman crime."

"The lists of missing persons in Bangladesh were released by the UN Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances. UN also called on the Bangladesh government to return these missing persons," said Rizvi.

The BNP leader said, "Since then, in different places, the police have been harassing the family members of the missing persons."

Rizvi said some of the missing persons were buried in the Mediterranean Sea. The foreign minister will have to give an answer as to who was buried in the Mediterranean Sea.

