BD, Iran agree to work on women uplift

Bangladesh and Iran agreed to work together in the development and empowerment of women and children of the two countries.

In a virtual meeting held on Wednesday, Bangladesh's State Minister for Women and Children Fazilatunnesa Indira and Iranian Vice President for Women and Family Affairs Dr. Khazali have expressed their agreement, according to a press release of the ministry.

In the meeting, they have also expressed their intension to sign an agreement over the issues.

During the meeting, they have discussed on various bilateral issues including the development of women and children affairs of the two countries.

In the meeting, Fazilatunnesa Indira elaborated the government's initiatives taken for ensuring prevention of repression and empowerment of women and children.

She also mentioned about the constitutional equal rights of male and female ensured under the leadership of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.





