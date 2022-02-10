Video
Home Back Page

Charge framed against cricketer Nasir, his wife

Published : Thursday, 10 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80
Court Correspondent

Cricketer Nasir Hossain and his wife appeared before a court in the city on Wednesday. photo : Observer

A Dhaka Court on Wednesday framed charges against cricketer Nasir Hossain and his wife Tamima Sultana in a case filed over adultery and defamation.
Tamima's mother Sumi Akter was discharged as the court did not find any allegation against her in the case.
Judge Md Tofazzal Hossain, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, read out the charges before them and they pleaded not guilty and demanded justice.
Earlier, the court dismissed the petitions submitted for discharging Nasir and Tamima from the charges in the case.
The court also set March 10 for commencing trial of the case.
On January 24, defense lawyer Kazi Nazibullah told the court that the marriage between Nasir and Tamima was solemnized following the rules of Muslim Law.
Complainant's lawyer Ishrat Hasan opposed saying that Rakib did not get any notice regarding divorce as it was not duly served. So the charges brought against the accused should be dismissed, she added.
Nasir and two others on December 20 last year got bail from the court after they surrendered before it.
On February 24 the same year, Md Rakib Hasan, Tamima's ex-husband, filed the case with the court. According to the case documents, Tamima tied the knot with Nasir without divorcing the complainant.
On September 30 last year, a report of the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) said the marriage between Nasir Hossain and Tamima Sultana was illegal as she is still the wife of businessman Rakib Hasan.


