Rosatom to lend all support in probe of Russians’ death

Rosatom, the Russian contractor of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (RNPP) project authority said on Wednesday that they are willing to extend every possible support and cooperation to the investigation team working to confirm the reasons for each and every case of death of Russian nationals at the nuclear plant site.

In a statement, JSC Atoms troy export, the engineering division of Russian state corporation Rosatom said that nothing suspicious had been found in the deaths as per preliminary reports.

The RNPP area is fully under the control and jurisdiction of Rosatom. Five deaths at the nuclear plant in the past two weeks had prompted the local police to initiate the investigation. After that, Rosatom issued the statement on Wednesday and said that it would extend all "support and cooperation" to Bangladesh police probing the recent deaths of five Russian staffers.

"At this moment, we are extending every possible support and cooperation to the investigation team working to confirm the reasons for each and every case of death," the company said.

"Based on the final investigation report, with the support of our local and foreign partners, stakeholders, healthcare service providers and the administration, we will take all kinds of necessary measures to prevent the repetition of such sad incidents in future," it added.

The company also condoled the deaths and expressed "deep sympathies" with the families of the deceased employees. "We always consider our employees as the best asset for the company and their life and wellbeing is our topmost priority."

On 28 January, Barcenko Alexei, 48, died during treatment at Ishwardi Upazila Health Complex, while Shakiroff Alexei, 40, passed away in his sleep on 2 February.







Three days later, Schukin Pavel, a 48-year-old mechanical engineer of sub-contractor firm Trest Rossem, died at the same upazila medical facility after suddenly falling sick.



Tolmasoff Vassiliev, 59, another employee of another sub-contractor firm, died on the stairs of his 14th floor flat at a tower in the Green City housing project for the Russian officials of the power plant the same day.



On January 6, Vortonikov Alexander, a 45-year-old employee of Nikim Atomstroya firm of the plant, was found dead in his flat at the same residential complex.



Earlier, Asadussaman, officer-in-charge of Ishwardi police station, had said that the autopsy reports of the deceased Russian nationals "did not show anything suspicious".



He claimed one of them used to take drugs, while another had a cardiac ailment. However, we are probing all the deaths, he said.













