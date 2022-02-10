Video
Home Back Page

Solidarity rally at DU protesting ban on Hijab in Indian state

Published : Thursday, 10 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 93
DU Correspondent

A group of general students of Dhaka University (DU) on Wednesday held a rally expressing solidarity with the ongoing movement against the ban on Hijab of Muslim students in a government college in Karnataka, a southern state in India.
The protesters held the rally at noon at the base of Anti-terrorism Raju Memorial Sculpture on the Dhaka University campus.
They strongly condemned and criticized the ban on hijab and demanded a speedy solution to the problem.
From the rally, Saida Jannat, a student of the Department of Health Economics, said wearing a Hijab is a constitutional right according to the Indian Constitution. Saida said what an individual will wear is totally a personal matter.
A student named Joydev Chandra Roy said, "As a follower of Hindu religion, I feel very ashamed of it. I think if my mother or sister wants to wear a Burqa, she can. No one can be forced into it. I strongly resent what has happened in India."
Zahid Hasan, a student of the Department of History, said, boys and girls in Bangladesh will also wear cloths according to their interest, adding, "At the Dhaka University, girls who wear Hijab and Burqa face embarrassment by the teachers as well and they are said to be backward."
Ashrefa Tasnim,  a student of the International Relations Department, said imposing sanction on Hijab is a communal act, adding, "The biggest violence is spreading hatred in the minds of everyone in the name of secularism."


