Thursday, 10 February, 2022, 4:46 AM
Steps taken to ease Jalmahal, wetland leasing process

Published : Thursday, 10 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 111
Staff Correspondent

The field level administration - Deputy Commissioners' (DC) Offices and Upazila Nirbahi Officers' (UNO) Offices - have been empowered to allocate the lease of wetlands and Jalmahals across the country to ease the process and reduce the sufferings of intending leasers.
From now onwards, the intending leasers will be able to submit their application for leasing the wetlands and Jalmahals through online in their respective districts or upazilas.
The instruction was given in the meeting of 'Public Water Palace Leasing Committee' under the Land Ministry held at the ministry conference room with Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury in the chair.
Land Secretary Mustafizur Rahman, additional secretaries of the ministry Md. Abbas Uddin and Muhammad Salehuddin and other members of the committee were present in the meeting.
Earlier on November 15, 2021, the ministry introduced the online application process for leasing the water palaces across the country.
At present, the ministry approves the applications for leasing above 20 acres of Jalmahals and allocates. The field level administrations have the authority to allocate the Jalmahals of bellow 20 acres.
There are around 38,000 Jalmahals across the country. The government earns more than Tk 100 crore from leasing the Jalmahals.
According to a Land Ministry press release, total 468 fishers' cooperative societies have submitted their applications to the minister for getting lease of the Jalmahals this year through online. Of those, 58 proposals were tabled in the meeting and got its approval.


