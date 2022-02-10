Video
Ivy sworn-in as NCC Mayor

36 councillors take oath

Published : Thursday, 10 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 102
Staff Correspondent

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina administers the oath of office to the newly-elected Mayor of Narayanganj City Corporation Selina Hayat Ivy at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the city through video conferencing from Ganabhaban on Wednesday. photo : pid

Newly-elected Mayor of Narayanganj City Corporation (NCC) Selina Hayat Ivy and 36 councillors, including nine reserved councillors, were sworn-in on Wednesday at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina administered oath to Mayor Ivy by joining the programme virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban.
Meanwhile, LGRD and Cooperatives Minister Md Tajul Islam administered oath to the councillors in-person at the ceremony.
Awami League candidate Ivy was elected Mayor of NCC for the third consecutive term in an election held on January 16. She beat her nearest rival Taimur Alam Khondker by 66,535 votes.
Ivy, with the symbol 'Boat', secured 1,59,097 votes to win against independent aspirant Taimur Alam Khandakar, who bagged 92,166 votes with the 'Elephant' symbol.


