Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 10 February, 2022, 4:46 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

FM thanks Lemkin Instt, Genocide Watch for recognizing Mar 25 as Genocide Day

Published : Thursday, 10 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 111
Diplomatic Correspondent

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen thanked Lemkin Institute for Genocide Prevention and Genocide Watch for their statements on 'Bangladesh's Genocide Day'.
"The people of Bangladesh find solace in your words of empathy who were subject to widespread and systematic crimes by the Pakistani forces and their local allies during our great War of Independence in 1971," said Dr Momen in a letter sent to Dr. Gregory H. Stanton, Founding President of Genocide Watch. Dr Momen said their statements will contribute towards accelerating the pace as well as the spirit of efforts for achieving global recognition of March 25 as the 'Bangladesh's Genocide Day', a Foreign Ministry release said on Wednesday.
 Genocide Watch recently issued a declaration in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Bangladesh Genocide perpetrated against Bangladesh and its people by Pakistani Army.  
 Following a unanimous decision adopted by Bangladesh Parliament on March 11 2017, the people of Bangladesh have been observing March 25 as 'Genocide Day'.
 "We also establish "Genocide corner" in our Ministry. The Parliament tasked the government to secure international recognition in favor of Bangladesh's Genocide Day," Dr Momen said.   In a separate letter, the Foreign Minister said the statement by Lemkin Institute for Genocide Prevention will contribute in accelerating the pace as well as spirit of their efforts for achieving global recognition of  March 25  as the 'Bangladesh's Genocide Day.'
 "I write to thank you for the statement issued by the Lemkin Institute for
Genocide Prevention on the Bangladesh Genocide of 1971 perpetrated against Bangladeshi people by Pakistani Army," said Dr Momen in his letter to Elisa von Joeden-Forgey and Irene Victoria Massimino, Co-Founders and Co-Presidents of Lemkin Institute for Genocide Prevention.
 The Foreign Minister wished them good health, happiness, and continued success.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Rizvi condemns WASA’s decision for water price hike
BD, Iran agree to work on women uplift
Charge framed against cricketer Nasir, his wife
Mount Everest’s highest glacier may disappear in middle of century: Study
Rosatom to lend all support in probe of Russians’ death
Solidarity rally at DU protesting ban on Hijab in Indian state
4 members of fake Indian currency racket held
Steps taken to ease Jalmahal, wetland leasing process


Latest News
Comilla book a play-off berth beating Sylhet
Police official among 8 sued for killing US expatriate Shafayet
Ashwell quits as Bangladesh batting coach
Two schoolgirls killed being crashed by jeep in Ctg
Another 98 Bangladeshi workers leave for S Korea
BPL Football: Saif SC share top slot outplaying Rahmatganj 3-1
BNP opposes govt move to hike water tariffs
Govt using foreign missions to spread AL propaganda: BNP
Banks asked to cut tax on service value of non-resident nationals
US Embassy organises virtual media tour for Bangladeshi agricultural journalists
Most Read News
PM to open Ekushey Book Fair on Feb 15
Comilla book a play-off berth beating Sylhet
Cricketer Nasir, wife indicted
14 dead in Colombia mudslide
Russia won't not ramp up crisis near Ukraine, Putin assures Macron
WHO urges rich nations to pay $16b urgently to end global pandemic
Raipur hospital operation theatre closed for 21 days
Ivy sworn-in as Narayanganj mayor
Indian national detained along Lalmonirhat border
Half a million COVID deaths since Omicron, WHO laments
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft