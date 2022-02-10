Video
Thursday, 10 February, 2022
Business

Pre-booking for vivo’s V23e smartphone ends Friday

Published : Thursday, 10 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Pre-booking for vivo's latest addition to the V series, V23e having with excellent front camera features started on Monday last.
Available in two colour variants, Moonlight Shadow and Sunshine Coast, at Tk 27,990, the pre-booking for the device will continue till tomorrow (Friday).
To provide users with an exceptional experience, the smartphone comes with stellar innovations such as 50MP AF Portrait Selfie front camera and various portrait modes, including AI Extreme Night Portrait and Multi-Style Portrait, says a press release.
The all-new V23e is a treat for all selfie enthusiasts, featuring a 50MP AF Portrait Selfie front camera including AI Extreme Night Portrait and Multi-Style Portrait to give crisp, clear selfies at all times. It also enhances the shooting experience through Double Exposure mode, upgraded Dual-View Video and Steadiface Selfie Video.
For night lovers, it is equipped with a 64MP Night Camera in the rear camera. V23e comes with an Extended RAM 2.0 - 8 GB + 4 GB Extended RAM experience, allowing 4GB of memory to be used as RAM whenever necessary, solving all your storage qualms and providing you with a lag-free experience.
With a thickness of just 7.36mm*, the new V23e is extremely slim and light, and the AG glass gives a silky-smooth touch. It runs on Funtouch OS 12 to provide consumers with the best technological advancements and user-centric innovation.



