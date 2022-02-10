Video
Thursday, 10 February, 2022, 4:45 AM
Home Business

Indian firm wins significant IT orders from Bangladesh

Published : Thursday, 10 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

The Construction arm of Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T) has secured an order from the Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority to construct Hi-Tech IT Parks at 8 locations (2 packages at 4 locations each) across Bangladesh.
This project is being funded by the Indian EXIM Bank and is the first IT&. Office Space order that L&T has secured in Bangladesh.
The major scope of work for the project comprises Procurement and Construction of 7 storied structural steel buildings at all 8 locations with BUA of 1.2 million sq. ft. including Civil, Finishes, Facade, and Electromechanical works with LEED Gold rating. The scope also includes HVAC, Lift, Electrical, Fire Fighting System, Public Health Engineering, Networking &. Security System, Building Management System, Site Development, Road, Boundary wall, Landscaping, Arboriculture etc.
The project locations are in Rangpur, Natore, Jamalpur, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Khulna, Gopalganj and Barishal districts of Bangladesh. The project is scheduled to be completed within specified timelines.
Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational conglomerate engaged in EPC Projects, Hi-Tech Manufacturing and Services, operating in over 50 countries worldwide. A strong, customer-focused approach and the constant quest for top-class quality have enabled the company to attain and sustain leadership in its major lines of business for eight decades.
L&T is currently trading at Rs1,888.35 up by Rs13.95 or 0.74% from its previous closing of Rs1,874.40. The scrip opened at Rs1,885 and has touched day's high and low of Rs1,899.40 and Rs1,876 respectively so far.  
-Indian Infoline News Service


