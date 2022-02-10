

Singer launches fridges with new feature, technology

With European design and technology, these refrigerators seamlessly fit into the modern household, with the sole purpose of making everyday life easier and better. These unique features are introduced to the Bangladesh consumers by Singer for the very first time, says a press release.

This new series of Refrigerators were unveiled at a launching ceremony in Dhaka Tuesday in the presence of Singer Bangladesh Limited (SBL) Managing Director and CEO MHM Fairoz.

Among others, Marketing Director Chandana Samarasinghe, Sales Directors Kazi Rafiqul Islam, Director-Technology and Innovation Hakan Altinisik, General Manager Corporate Sales Ashgar Hossain, Senior Manager - Product Farhan Azhar and other high-top officials of the company were present during the launch of this new series of Refrigerators.

During the unveiling, SBL CEO Fairoz said, "Singer is proud to introduce innovative new technologies in Bangladesh market. We are very delighted because these advanced technologies are exclusively developed to support Bangladeshi consumers' needs. Singer is focused to become lifestyle partner of the aspirational consumers with innovative home appliances solutions." Singer has loaded the new series of Refrigerator with unprecedented features and technologies which are certified by international quality assurance provider InterTek (UK).

Singer Fresh-O-Logy is an innovative technology that helps keep the vegetables & fruits fresh up to 20 days. This is accomplished by intelligent monitoring and controlling of both the air temperature and humidity in the crisper box. Now the users don't need to worry about the loss of freshness or the hassle of frequent grocery shopping. A convenient solution for the modern lifestyle.

New Singer Refrigerators are also equipped with NutriLock technology that preserves vitamins (such as vitamin A and C) in fruits and vegetables in the crisper box by simulating the 24 hours Sun cycle. The sun emits Blue, Green and Red lights in different parts of the day. NutriLock technology mimics this natural light cycle to ensure preservation of vitamins for longer period of time. Healthy-living is now going to be easier than ever with the help of Singer Refrigerators.



















