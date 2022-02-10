Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 10 February, 2022, 4:45 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Singer launches fridges with new feature, technology

Published : Thursday, 10 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84
Business Desk

Singer launches fridges with new feature, technology

Singer launches fridges with new feature, technology

Singer Bangladesh has introduced new series of Refrigerators that has unique features to keep fruits and vegetables fresh as well as to preserves vitamins for a longer period which are named as ''Fresh-O-Logy'' and ''NutriLock''.
With European design and technology, these refrigerators seamlessly fit into the modern household, with the sole purpose of making everyday life easier and better. These unique features are introduced to the Bangladesh consumers by Singer for the very first time, says a press release.
This new series of Refrigerators were unveiled at a launching ceremony in Dhaka Tuesday in the presence of Singer Bangladesh Limited (SBL) Managing Director and CEO MHM Fairoz.
Among others, Marketing Director Chandana Samarasinghe, Sales Directors Kazi Rafiqul Islam, Director-Technology and  Innovation Hakan Altinisik, General Manager Corporate Sales Ashgar Hossain, Senior Manager - Product Farhan Azhar and other high-top officials of the company were present during the launch of this new series of Refrigerators.
During the unveiling, SBL CEO Fairoz said, "Singer is proud to introduce innovative new technologies in Bangladesh market. We are very delighted because these advanced technologies are exclusively developed to support Bangladeshi consumers' needs. Singer is focused to become lifestyle partner of the aspirational consumers with innovative home appliances solutions." Singer has loaded the new series of Refrigerator with unprecedented features and technologies which are certified by international quality assurance provider InterTek (UK).
Singer Fresh-O-Logy is an innovative technology that helps keep the vegetables & fruits fresh up to 20 days. This is accomplished by intelligent monitoring and controlling of both the air temperature and humidity in the crisper box. Now the users don't need to worry about the loss of freshness or the hassle of frequent grocery shopping. A convenient solution for the modern lifestyle.
New Singer Refrigerators are also equipped with NutriLock technology that preserves vitamins (such as vitamin A and C) in fruits and vegetables in the crisper box by simulating the 24 hours Sun cycle. The sun emits Blue, Green and Red lights in different parts of the day. NutriLock technology mimics this natural light cycle to ensure preservation of vitamins for longer period of time. Healthy-living is now going to be easier than ever with the help of Singer Refrigerators.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pre-booking for vivo’s V23e smartphone ends Friday
Indian firm wins significant IT orders from Bangladesh
Singer launches fridges with new feature, technology
ICGAB’s newly elected Governing Council takes over
74 free Wi-Fi access points set up in Cox’s Bazar
Embedded digital lending for SME RMG factories launched
Economists for finding ways to stop job cuts amid C-19
India vegoil market unstable as Jakarta restricts exports


Latest News
Comilla book a play-off berth beating Sylhet
Police official among 8 sued for killing US expatriate Shafayet
Ashwell quits as Bangladesh batting coach
Two schoolgirls killed being crashed by jeep in Ctg
Another 98 Bangladeshi workers leave for S Korea
BPL Football: Saif SC share top slot outplaying Rahmatganj 3-1
BNP opposes govt move to hike water tariffs
Govt using foreign missions to spread AL propaganda: BNP
Banks asked to cut tax on service value of non-resident nationals
US Embassy organises virtual media tour for Bangladeshi agricultural journalists
Most Read News
PM to open Ekushey Book Fair on Feb 15
Comilla book a play-off berth beating Sylhet
Cricketer Nasir, wife indicted
14 dead in Colombia mudslide
Russia won't not ramp up crisis near Ukraine, Putin assures Macron
WHO urges rich nations to pay $16b urgently to end global pandemic
Raipur hospital operation theatre closed for 21 days
Ivy sworn-in as Narayanganj mayor
Indian national detained along Lalmonirhat border
Half a million COVID deaths since Omicron, WHO laments
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft