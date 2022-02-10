

ICGAB’s newly elected Governing Council takes over

Senior Vice President Md. Mizanur Rahman Sarker and Vice President Sheikh Munwar Hossain also spoke on the occasion. Md. Monowar Hossain, ABM Masum Khan, Mohammad Ainur Rashid Dipu, Pallab Kumar Moholanobish, Dr. Md. Shakhawat Hossain Chowdhury, and Arif Ahmed were also present on the occasion.

After taking office, the newly elected President Mamun said, "All accountants should work in unison to ameliorate the standard of the institute and the accounting profession as well". "Accountants ought to put a significant role to expedite the economic growth of the country through improving business and government revenue collection by preparing proper financial statements of organizations," he said. Mr. Mamun sought the adjuvant of the government and all stakeholders in developing the quality of accounting profession. This council has been elected for next three years.





















