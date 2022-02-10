

74 free Wi-Fi access points set up in Cox’s Bazar

A handover ceremony was taken place at the new conference room of Cox's Bazar Development Authority (CoxDA) on Sunday last, in this regard. From now on, the free WiFi spots at Cox's Bazar will be taken care of by the local authority, says a press release.

Tanvir Hasan Rezaul, Deputy Town Planner, CoxDA and Madho Sudun Chanda, Deputy Project Director, Digital Sylhet City Project, Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) signed the agreement from both end in this event presided by Lt Col Md. Khijir Khan, PEng, FIEB, Engrs, Member (Engineering), COXDA. Other officials from COXDA, Amra Networks, and Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh) Limited were also there at the event.

Initiated in 2020, free Wi-Fi zone has been set up at 35 locations in Cox's Bazar with a total of 74 access points to cover tourist spots such as Laboni beach, Kalatoli beach and Salsha Beach under this project. Every day around 9,000 people are using free internet at these spots. Leading global ICT solutions provider Huawei provided the products necessary like cloud-managed public Wi-Fi solution to pull this project off.

"In recent times, we cannot think of our lives without internet connectivity. Lots of people visit Cox's Bazar who need seamless connectivity. The project has been live for almost two years and it has greatly served innumerable people. This has been possible because of the hard work by the people involved in this project and partners like Huawei," said Madho Sudun Chanda, Deputy Project Director, Digital Sylhet City Project, BCC.

Tanvir Hasan Rezaul, Deputy Town Planner, COXDA said, "I thank BCC for managing this project so far and handing it over to us today. We will look more closely to make this project more effective to the people."

About this successful execution of WiFi project Yuying Karl, Director of Public Affairs and Communications of Huawei Bangladesh (Technologies) Limited said, "Huawei is so delighted to be a partner of this project that will take the digitalization initiative of the government another step ahead. Huawei will keep supporting the people of Bangladesh in this way in the days to come."

Under this project, people are able to receive free e-government services using 100 Mbps speed internet. To get this facility public has to be connected with their cellphone number. The user needs to give his name, mobile number on mobile or pad or laptop for registration. The passcode will come in the return by SMS. However, access to the website and downloads will be controlled.



















