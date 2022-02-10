Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 10 February, 2022, 4:45 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

74 free Wi-Fi access points set up in Cox’s Bazar

Published : Thursday, 10 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85
Business Desk

74 free Wi-Fi access points set up in Cox’s Bazar

74 free Wi-Fi access points set up in Cox’s Bazar

As part of Digital Bangladesh, 74 free Wi-Fi access points were set up at 35 public Wi-Fi zones in Cox's Bazar to provide free Wi-Fi access with internet services to the public under Digital Sylhet City Project by Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC).
A handover ceremony was taken place at the new conference room of Cox's Bazar Development Authority (CoxDA) on Sunday last, in  this regard.  From now on, the free WiFi spots at Cox's Bazar will be taken care of by the local authority, says a press release.
Tanvir Hasan Rezaul, Deputy Town Planner, CoxDA and Madho Sudun Chanda, Deputy Project Director, Digital Sylhet City Project, Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) signed the agreement from both end in this event presided by Lt Col Md. Khijir Khan, PEng, FIEB, Engrs, Member (Engineering), COXDA. Other officials from COXDA, Amra Networks, and Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh) Limited were also there at the event.
Initiated in 2020, free Wi-Fi zone has been set up at 35 locations in Cox's Bazar with a total of 74 access points to cover tourist spots such as Laboni beach, Kalatoli beach and Salsha Beach under this project. Every day around 9,000 people are using free internet at these spots. Leading global ICT solutions provider Huawei provided the products necessary like cloud-managed public Wi-Fi solution to pull this project off.
"In recent times, we cannot think of our lives without internet connectivity. Lots of people visit Cox's Bazar who need seamless connectivity. The project has been live for almost two years and it has greatly served innumerable people. This has been possible because of the hard work by the people involved in this project and partners like Huawei," said Madho Sudun Chanda, Deputy Project Director, Digital Sylhet City Project, BCC.
Tanvir Hasan Rezaul, Deputy Town Planner, COXDA said, "I thank BCC for managing this project so far and handing it over to us today. We will look more closely to make this project more effective to the people."
About this successful execution of WiFi project Yuying Karl, Director of Public Affairs and Communications of Huawei Bangladesh (Technologies) Limited said, "Huawei is so delighted to be a partner of this project that will take the digitalization initiative of the government another step ahead. Huawei will keep supporting the people of Bangladesh in this way in the days to come."   
Under this project, people are able to receive free e-government services using 100 Mbps speed internet. To get this facility public has to be connected with their cellphone number. The user needs to give his name, mobile number on mobile or pad or laptop for registration. The passcode will come in the return by SMS. However, access to the website and downloads will be controlled.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pre-booking for vivo’s V23e smartphone ends Friday
Indian firm wins significant IT orders from Bangladesh
Singer launches fridges with new feature, technology
ICGAB’s newly elected Governing Council takes over
74 free Wi-Fi access points set up in Cox’s Bazar
Embedded digital lending for SME RMG factories launched
Economists for finding ways to stop job cuts amid C-19
India vegoil market unstable as Jakarta restricts exports


Latest News
Comilla book a play-off berth beating Sylhet
Police official among 8 sued for killing US expatriate Shafayet
Ashwell quits as Bangladesh batting coach
Two schoolgirls killed being crashed by jeep in Ctg
Another 98 Bangladeshi workers leave for S Korea
BPL Football: Saif SC share top slot outplaying Rahmatganj 3-1
BNP opposes govt move to hike water tariffs
Govt using foreign missions to spread AL propaganda: BNP
Banks asked to cut tax on service value of non-resident nationals
US Embassy organises virtual media tour for Bangladeshi agricultural journalists
Most Read News
PM to open Ekushey Book Fair on Feb 15
Comilla book a play-off berth beating Sylhet
Cricketer Nasir, wife indicted
14 dead in Colombia mudslide
Russia won't not ramp up crisis near Ukraine, Putin assures Macron
WHO urges rich nations to pay $16b urgently to end global pandemic
Raipur hospital operation theatre closed for 21 days
Ivy sworn-in as Narayanganj mayor
Indian national detained along Lalmonirhat border
Half a million COVID deaths since Omicron, WHO laments
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft