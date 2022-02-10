Embedded digital lending for SME RMG factories launched

The partnership between Dana Fintech and Merchant Bay is set to facilitate end to end digital lending for SME RMG factories covering digital working capital financing and invoice financing and also to offer financial wellness solutions for worker for same factories through lending partners.

Dana Fintech and Merchant Bay announced a partnership to extend embedded digital lending for SME RMG factories, in a press release on Wednesday.

Under this partnership, Merchant Bay will use Dana's embedded lending engine to generate business credit score of SME RMG factories to enable them for digital financing through partner banks on same platform for instant end-to-end digitally originated digital SME loan and invoice finance applications.

Merchant Bay is a B2B tech-enabled platforms created as a critical channel for sales, marketing and order management of apparel. Merchant Bay's multisided platform as a service creates supply chain visibility and make factories take data driven decision to increase efficiency. Merchant Bay is now connected to 300+ SME RMG factories.

Dana Fintech is an embedded lending platform for banks and network partners to offer digital loans and BNPL to SMEs and individuals through digital credit scoring API, BNPL engine and digital underwriting engine. Currently, Dana is working with three network partners and two leading commercial banks.

This tie-up will bring SME RMG factories under digital financial inclusion leveraging data-driven insights and digital lending capabilities for lenders.

Gazi Yar Mohammed, CEO of Dana said, "90% of the SMEs currently cannot avail loans from the formal sector for having neither credit score nor financial documents. On the other hand Banks are reluctant to offer the loans to SMEs because of not having a digital underwriting platform and high lending operation cost.



















