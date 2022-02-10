Video
Economists for finding ways to stop job cuts amid C-19

Published : Thursday, 10 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Business Desk

Speakers at a training workshop said that during COVID-19, to avoid technical unemployment, it might be good to check how to retrain personnel by both private and public sectors of different countries.
They argued that services in COVID times are most important as   network events no longer exist in most of the cases.  Happening on the market, and better understanding what one has 'in the fridge is most important argued by the experts, says a press release.
They also said that Dhaka School of Economics is doing a good job through creating entrepreneurship at undergrad, postgraduate and masters level through arranging a life oriented teaching system.
The view was expressed in the training workshop on "Business Analytics and Business Canvas for Entrepreneurs during COVID-19"held on Tuesday arranged by the Entrepreneurial Economists Club of the Dhaka School of Economics.
Chief guest of the programme was Prof. Dr. K.S. Gupta ,Director & Foreign Quality Expert in Higher Education  ,KSG Center for Quality Minds (KSGCQM), India argued that  how one  can continue to offer one's services in Covid-times - when for instance network events no longer exist.
Dr.Silky Vigg Kushwah, Associate Professor, NDIM, India acted as main instructor. She argued that the current crisis can have a huge impact on companies due to global problems. She put emphasis on a successful business needs as a certain mindset and a set of tools to change the economic disorders.
Dr. Subrata Chattopadhyay, Professor at University of Engineering & Management (UEM) described as a special guest nine blocks of business canvas in the workshop.


