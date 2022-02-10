Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 10 February, 2022, 4:45 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

India vegoil market unstable as Jakarta restricts exports

Published : Thursday, 10 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

MUMBAI, Feb 9: India's attempts to lower edible oil prices ahead of important state elections have been ruined by a spike in global palm oil prices to record highs after Indonesia, the world's biggest supplier, moved restrict exports.
Mindful of an electorate that is highly sensitive to food price inflation, India's government tried to rein in domestic prices by reducing import taxes, imposing stockpile limits and suspending futures trading in edible oils and oilseeds.
But as India imports two-thirds of its edible oils, the benefits of the duty cut and other measures have been virtually erased by the surge in global prices after Indonesia ordered producers to sell 20% of their sales to the domestic market to cool local cooking oil prices.
Nearly half of the exports from the world's biggest palm oil exporter Indonesia land in only four Asian countries - India, China, Pakistan and Bangladesh.
"Indonesia's move has complicated India's efforts to bring down prices," said B.V. Mehta, executive director of Mumbai-based Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA).
Spot prices of palm oil, the most consumed edible oil in the country, have risen more than 12% so far in 2022 to 1,228 rupees per 10 kg after hitting a record high of 1,280.75 rupees in May 2021.
The price of rival oils such as soyoil and sunflower oil jumped as buyers scrambled to replace lost palm oil volumes, increasing import bills for the world's biggest edible oil importer and making it difficult for New Delhi to rein in costs for consumers.
Previously, palm oil was by far the most imported oil in India, but "at the current price level there is no advantage to buy palm oil," an Indian refiner, who declined to be named, said.
Crude palm oil (CPO) is being offered at around $1,450 a tonne, including cost, insurance and freight (CIF), in India for March shipments, compared with $1,490 for crude soybean oil and $1,455 for crude sunflower oil, traders said.
A year ago, palm oil was trading at a discount of around $100 and $250 per tonne to soyoil and sunflower oil respectively, both regarded as better quality than palm oil. India's retail food price inflation rose to 4.05% in December, and analysts expect it to stay on an upward trend in coming months.
How this impacts the election in Uttar Pradesh, India's most populous state, and a prize currently controlled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party, will be closely watched. Voting starts there on Feb. 10, and will be followed by elections in Goa, Punjab, Manipur and Uttarakhand over the next few weeks. But there is little more the government can do to dampen edible oil prices.
Indonesia is the biggest exporter of crude and refined palm oil, accounting for more than 55% of the exports, followed by Malaysia that accounts for about 30%. Indonesia is the biggest exporter of crude and refined palm oil, accounting for more than 55% of the exports, followed by Malaysia that accounts for about 30%.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pre-booking for vivo’s V23e smartphone ends Friday
Indian firm wins significant IT orders from Bangladesh
Singer launches fridges with new feature, technology
ICGAB’s newly elected Governing Council takes over
74 free Wi-Fi access points set up in Cox’s Bazar
Embedded digital lending for SME RMG factories launched
Economists for finding ways to stop job cuts amid C-19
India vegoil market unstable as Jakarta restricts exports


Latest News
Comilla book a play-off berth beating Sylhet
Police official among 8 sued for killing US expatriate Shafayet
Ashwell quits as Bangladesh batting coach
Two schoolgirls killed being crashed by jeep in Ctg
Another 98 Bangladeshi workers leave for S Korea
BPL Football: Saif SC share top slot outplaying Rahmatganj 3-1
BNP opposes govt move to hike water tariffs
Govt using foreign missions to spread AL propaganda: BNP
Banks asked to cut tax on service value of non-resident nationals
US Embassy organises virtual media tour for Bangladeshi agricultural journalists
Most Read News
PM to open Ekushey Book Fair on Feb 15
Comilla book a play-off berth beating Sylhet
Cricketer Nasir, wife indicted
14 dead in Colombia mudslide
Russia won't not ramp up crisis near Ukraine, Putin assures Macron
WHO urges rich nations to pay $16b urgently to end global pandemic
Raipur hospital operation theatre closed for 21 days
Ivy sworn-in as Narayanganj mayor
Indian national detained along Lalmonirhat border
Half a million COVID deaths since Omicron, WHO laments
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft