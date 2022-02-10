Axiata launches WhatsApp Business Platform in APAC

ADA, the Integrated Digital Advertising Agency of Axiata, has now become a WhatsApp Business Solution Provider (BSP) in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region including Bangladesh.

Through the WhatsApp Business Platform, ADA will empower businesses to connect with their customers in a private and secure environment across its markets in South and Southeast Asia including Bangladesh, says a press release.

Over 2 billion people around the world use WhatsApp and it is the most popular messaging application in Southeast Asia. WhatsApp Business Platform allows businesses to drive better conversations with their customers in a personalised manner, thus boosting customer engagement and increasing customer satisfaction, leading to better sales conversions. For instance, a telecommunications company can free up customer support to focus on servicing more complex care issues, which can improve customer engagement and reduce operational costs significantly.

With recovery making its way across Southeast Asia, and as retailers bounce back from COVID-19, WhatsApp chatbots can also give operators in-store support to help guide the customer journey and enhance every bit of the customer experience

Ashraful Haque, Country Director of ADA in Bangladesh said: "Chat commerce is changing the way businesses operate, and customer engagement solutions is the key driver. With this WhatsApp Business Platform, ADA now offers a truly seamless end-to-end business solution across our practices - eCommerce, MarTech, business insights, and marketing services - for that complete customer experience and journey.

"We look forward to working closely with WhatsApp to transform the face of chat commerce, with the integration of our AI and machine learning models, deepening the level of personalisation and quality of conversations in our market."









