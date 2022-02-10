Guardian Life to insure RMG workers thru bKash

In a bid to bring readymade garment workers under insurance coverage, Guardian Life Insurance has launched specialized insurance policy schemes with health, savings and life coverage facilities through bKash.

From now, RMG workers can easily avail two Guardian Life insurance schemes - 'Guardian Astha' and 'Guardian Bondhu' at the booths installed at their factory premises, says a press release. The service was inaugurated recently at two factory premises - Turag Garments and Hosiery Mills Ltd and Masihata Sweaters Ltd at Gazipur recently. Shamim Ahmed, Chief Operating Officer of Guardian Life Insurance, Ali Ahmmed, Chief Commercial Officer of bKash, Lt. Col. Khalique-Ul-Hassan (Retd.), Director of Turag Garments and Hosiery Mills Ltd, Feroz Kobir Prodhan, General Manager (Admin, HR and Compliance) of Masihata Sweaters Ltd and other senior officials of the organizations were present at the events. Workers of these factories can avail the five-year and ten-year long insurance scheme 'Guardian Astha' through bKash account that is refundable with interest. With the monthly premium of 500 Taka and 1000 Taka, one can get life coverage starting from 22 thousand Taka to 1 lakh six thousand Taka. Besides, workers can avail health coverage of 50,000 Taka for treatment by availing this insurance policy. In addition, the one-year long non-refundable 'Guardian Bondhu' policy allows workers to ensure life coverage of 25,000 Taka with a premium of only 100 Taka. There is also a special opportunity to get health insurance coverage up to 5,000 Taka under this policy.

Through bKash, readymade garment workers can easily avoid the hassle of paperwork, medical test and office visit while purchasing these Guardian life insurance policies. The workers will be able to receive policy claims and refunds with their bKash account as well.







